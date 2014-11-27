James leads Cavaliers to easy win over Wizards

CLEVELAND -- David Blatt was surprised to hear his team’s first game against the Washington Wizards, an early-season low point for his Cleveland Cavaliers, was only five days ago.

“I thought it was five months ago,” he said.

Indeed, the Cavs have transformed dramatically over the last week. Their 113-87 pounding of the Wizards on Wednesday night was another step on both ends of the floor.

LeBron James had 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, including a season-high 14 free throws, on a night the Cavs were never really threatened. Blatt said after last week’s 91-78 loss to the Wizards that the Cavs were playing “in the dark” and needed to find their way out. They’ve done so with timely shooting and smothering defense.

“We’ve been defending and we’re not giving away opportunities and giving away points,” Blatt said. “We’ve defended the last two games as well as we have the whole season.”

The Wizards shot 47 percent Wednesday but turned it over 18 times, leading to 24 points for the Cavs. The Cavs had similar numbers in last week’s loss at Washington when they turned it over 19 times, leading to 24 points for the Wizards. In Wednesday’s rematch, the Cavs shot 51 percent, recorded 23 assists and turned it over just 10 times.

“When we’ve had high assists games and low turnovers, we’ve won,” James said. “That’s what it all comes down to.”

Forward Kevin Love added 21 points and five rebounds, guard Kyrie Irving tallied 18 points and five assists and forward Anderson Varejao recorded 10 points and seven rebounds as the Cavs (7-7) won their second straight after a four-game losing streak.

Forward Paul Pierce scored 15 points for the Wizards (9-5), who lost for the second time in as many nights.

“We pretty much trailed from start to finish,” Pierce said. “We turned it over and gave them easy opportunities. They got confident and got out on the break. They either scored or we fouled them.”

The Wizards are at their best when they’re running in transition, but they didn’t have any fast-break points Tuesday in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks and they had only one fast-break basket against the Cavs.

Washington guard Bradley Beal scored 10 points in his first start since returning from a broken wrist, while guard John Wall had a season-low six points and seven assists after entering the night averaging 21 points and 11.5 assists in his last four games at Quicken Loans Arena.

“They hit us in the mouth first,” Wall said. “Every team plays different at home. They let us back in the game a couple of times. Whenever we got close they made the big shot and the big play. Give them credit.”

The Cavs opened an 18-point lead late in the first quarter and still led 58-39 with 1:45 left in the first half. The Wizards scored the final seven points of the second quarter and briefly pulled within 60-51 early in the third quarter, but it didn’t last.

The lead was back out to 14 entering the fourth, allowing James to depart with eight minutes left. He watched the rest of the night while the Cavs pushed the lead to 29.

Guard Dion Waiters scored 15 points and forward Tristan Thompson had 10 for the Cavs, whose last three wins have come by an average of 30.3 points.

Blatt left the arena smiling and laughing, something that hasn’t happened much during this turbulent start to the season.

“The turkey is going to taste a little sweeter for the guys,” Blatt said, “and I‘m happy about that.”

NOTES: F Nene missed his second consecutive game with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The Wizards are hopeful he won’t miss much more time. ... F Paul Pierce surpassed Jerry West for 17th in scoring in NBA history. Pierce entered Wednesday 77 points behind Reggie Miller for 16th place. ... After hinting for days that changes could be coming to the starting lineup, coach David Blatt left the same five starters intact. The Cavs have considered using both Mike Miller and rookie Joe Harris at shooting guard. ... F LeBron James, who has spoken often this year about this season testing his patience, was asked if having kids has increased his patience. “No,” he joked. “It’s made it worse.”