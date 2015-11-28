Celtics 111, Wizards 78

BOSTON -- Jared Sullinger was too much for the frontcourt-challenged Washington Wizards to handle on Friday night.

The Boston forward scored 18 points and matched a season high with 15 rebounds, six of them on the offensive glass, in just 23:42 of action and the Celtics never trailed in a 111-78 hammering of the Wizards.

Guard Isaiah Thomas scored 21 points, forward Jae Crowder had 17, guard Avery Bradley added 16 points and forwards David Lee and Kelly Olynyk contributed 12 points apiece for the Celtics (9-7).

Sullinger also chipped in three assists, Lee had six rebounds and four assists and Olynyk hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Making things tougher for Washington in the frontcourt was the early loss of forward Nene, who left in the first quarter with a calf strain. He was averaging 9.8 points per game off the Wizards bench.

The loss was the third straight for the Wizards (6-7), who blew a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Forward Jared Dudley came off the bench to lead Washington with 19 points and five rebounds. Guard Bradley Beal had 16 points as the Wizards lost their third straight to fall to 6-7.

Washington guard John Wall, who came in averaging 16.5 points and 7.9 assists per game but struggling with his shooting, had a terrible night, finishing with 10 points and six assists.

The score was tied 2-2, but the Wizards, getting blown out by the Celtics for the second time this month, never drew even again. The Boston lead grew as large as 38 points in the fourth quarter.

Things got so out of hand that a rare indoor wave started in the fourth quarter and picked up impressive steam before a loud “Let’s go Celtics” chant began and players on the Boston bench were helping lead the crowd.

Nene was called for an offensive (blocking) foul with 3:19 left in the first quarter and went directly to the locker room after the whistle blew. He failed to score and had one rebound in just 1:44.

Washington missed 14 of its first 17 shots from the floor, making the Wizards 3 of 31, including missing their last 17 shots of Wednesday night’s loss.

The visitors made some noise in the second quarter, but the Sullinger dominance inside left the Celtics ahead by 18 at the break. Guard Evan Turner drained a jumper with 0.8 of a second on the clock.

NOTES: With G Marcus Smart still on crutches with a knee injury, Boston coach Brad Stevens said before the game: “We could be talking quite a few more games for sure. But there’s no precise timeline on it.” Stevens said Smart will not play on the upcoming five-game trip to Orlando, Miami and Mexico City. The Celtics play the Sacramento Kings in Mexico City next Thursday. ... Washington G John Wall came in shooting just 41.6 percent from the field and had 13 turnovers and 11 assists in the last two games, both losses. “I just got to play better, in my opinion,” Wall said. “The team is not going to do well if I‘m not leading this team on both ends of the floor.” ... The Wizards turned the ball over 24 times in losing in Boston on Nov. 6. ... Washington hosts the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.