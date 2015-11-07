Celtics big quarter propels them past Wizards

BOSTON -- Brad Stevens called a timeout 1:28 into Friday night’s game at TD Garden. His Boston Celtics had fallen behind 6-2 and he didn’t like the way Washington Wizards guards John Wall and Bradley Beal were threatening to make it a long night for the home team.

Whatever he said worked.

The Celtics went on to a 40-point first quarter that led to a convincing 118-98 blowout of the Wizards.

”The only thing I said was just we can’t give up uncontested layups,“ Stevens said after the Celtics ended a three-game losing streak. ”You just can’t give up uncontested layups and two of them were in transition and transition kills you with these guys.

”They were really pushing the tempo. Their pace is great. The worst thing that we can see as a team is Beal getting a layup early because then he sees the ball go through the net and when the ball goes through the net with that kind of player it makes you feel better about yourself and that’s not good.

“We needed to make things a lot more difficult than that to start the game. We were lucky to respond the way we did.”

With the game tied at 16, the Celtics reeled off a 22-4 run to take control of the game.

“They called time out and then they got into a rhythm,” said Wall. “They did a great job defensively.”

The 40 points in the quarter came after Boston totaled 29 first-quarter points in the last two games combined. The Celtics led by as many as 30 and were never seriously threatened.

“We were long overdue for a quarter like that,” said forward Kelly Olynyk, who came off the bench with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. “We haven’t been playing well in the first half of games.”

In the third quarter, the Wizards (3-2) showed some signs of life. The lead was down to 14 but Boston hit its first six 3-point attempts of the quarter -- two each by guard Avery Bradley and forwards Jared Sullinger and Olynyk -- to keep the Wizards from getting too close.

Sullinger, who was outstanding in the first quarter, scored 21 points and added eight rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal. Guards Isaiah Thomas and Evan Turner, the latter coming off the bench, scored 16 points apiece. Thomas had eight assists and Turner had six rebounds.

“The pace was great for us, especially in the first half,” said Thomas. “We came out with our guns blazing, and the guys were making shots for the first time this season -- so that’s half the battle right there ... our pace was amazing. That’s the pace we want to play at.”

The Celtics, who came in shooting 26 percent on 3-pointers, were 12 of 21 after the third-quarter outburst but missed their last nine shots from behind the arc, but it didn’t matter.

Forward Jae Crowder, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds left the game with 3:17 left with a left knee injury suffered driving to the basket. He was helped to the locker room by Sullinger and Stevens didn’t have a report after the game, saying “I heard that he bumped his knee.”

Beal led the Wizards, who turned the ball over 24 times, with 24 points and five rebounds and Wall had 13 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Wall was just 6 of 17 from the floor, 0 of 3 from 3-point range.

”They made big shot after big shot,“ said Wall. ”They did a good job of putting themselves into the passing lanes. You give credit to the team that played better defense.

NOTES: Celtics G Marcus Smart missed his second straight game with a sprained left big toe, arriving at TD Garden with the foot in a boot. His absence created a matchup problem against the guard-rich Wizards. “It’s day to day,” coach Brad Stevens said before the game. “The bottom line is, the ultimate factor in deciding whether he can play or not is, ‘Can he push off of (the foot)?’ He couldn’t push off of it at all on Wednesday; he’s pushing off of it much better now, but there’s no reason to put extra stress on it by walking without a boot.” ... The Wizards were coming off a dramatic home win over the San Antonio Spurs, with G Bradley Beal hitting winning 3-pointer. Beal was 3 of 4 from behind the arc on Friday. ... Boston F Amir Johnson started despite tweaking an ankle on Wednesday night.