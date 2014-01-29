Preview: Wizards at Clippers

The Washington Wizards keep knocking on the door of a winning record but can’t seem to break through. The Wizards will take another shot at jumping above the .500 mark when they close out a four-game road trip with a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Washington is 0-5 in games in which is has an opportunity to get on the good side of .500 but gave itself another chance by winning at Golden State on Tuesday.

The Clippers are winners of three straight and nine of their last 11 and closed out a seven-game road trip with a 5-2 mark by thrashing Milwaukee 114-86 on Monday. “I look at this as a nine-game road trip because we go home for 24 hours, play a game and then we fly right back on the road,” Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers said. “Then we have four in five (nights), so this is clearly a very difficult trip, tough teams.” The 5-2 excursion marked the best-ever Grammy Awards road trip for the Clippers, who are running away from the rest of the Pacific Division.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (22-22): Washington has alternated wins and losses over the last six games, with each of the losses coming with the team having a chance to move above .500. The Wizards allowed 104 points in a loss at Utah on Saturday but got back to .500 by putting things together on the defensive end at Golden State, holding the Warriors to 37.5 percent shooting. “It wasn’t a pretty game by either team offensively, but these are the kind of games our defense can win for us when we shoot 37 percent,” coach Randy Wittman told reporters. “That was a big win for us.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (32-15): Jamal Crawford’s play has taken a step forward with Chris Paul out of the lineup, and the reserve guard is averaging 22.3 points over the last 12 games. Crawford knocked down five 3-pointers for the second straight game in Monday’s win over the Bucks while Darren Collison, who is drawing the starting point guard assignment in Paul’s absence, added 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting and seven assists. Collison is spreading out the defense as well by knocking down 8-of-12 from 3-point range over the last four contests, opening things up underneath for Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Wizards have lost their last five visits to the Los Angeles Clippers.

2. Jordan has pulled down double-digit boards in 24 consecutive games.

3. Washington G Bradley Beal knocked down four 3-pointers on Tuesday, his highest total since a 6-of-7 effort Nov. 20.

PREDICTION: Clippers 109, Wizards 98