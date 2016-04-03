Preview: Wizards at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are just about cemented in the fourth spot in the Western Conference and can begin their playoff preparation in earnest on Sunday at home against the Washington Wizards. The Clippers rested starters Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan and J.J. Redick and saw star forward Blake Griffin serve the final game of a four-game suspension during Thursday’s 119-117 loss in Oklahoma City.

All four are expected back on Sunday for Los Angeles, which is 5 1/2 games behind the third-place Thunder and 6 1/2 up on fifth-place Memphis, but Griffin - who has missed over three months due to hand and quad injuries - will be eased back in. “As far as getting rhythm with Blake, it’s not going to happen,” coach Doc Rivers told reporters. “We’re just going to go into the playoffs and stay alive. That’s how we’re going to get our rhythm. To think we’re going to have six days of practice and then we’re in great rhythm, that’s not going to happen.” The Wizards, who are four games through a five-game road trip, are in no position to rest any regulars as they try to chase down a playoff spot in the East. Washington won 106-99 in Phoenix on Friday and trails Indiana by three games for eighth place.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (37-39): All five starters reached double figures versus the Suns, led by John Wall (22 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds). Markieff Morris overcame rounds of boos in his return to Phoenix to produce 21 points and he is averaging 16.3 in 30 minutes over a three-game span. After they leave Los Angeles, the Wizards finish with five games against Eastern Conference teams, including two versus struggling Brooklyn and another against seventh-place Detroit, whom they trail by 3 1/2 games.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (47-28): Despite resting so many key players Los Angeles still made a run at Oklahoma City, largely on the strength of a breakout game for Austin Rivers. The coach’s son scored a career-high 32 points while making 7-of-9 from 3-point range, which gives him 11 makes in 13 attempts over a three-game hot stretch. “He was spectacular,” Jamal Crawford, who also had 32 points - told the media. “He really was. He made play after play. He read the defense. He did a great job. He competed. He really did.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers were 17-13 before Griffin was hurt, but went 30-15 in his absence.

2. Wall has at least 10 assists in 12 consecutive games.

3. Los Angeles has won seven straight meetings at home.

PREDICTION: Clippers 108, Wizards 97