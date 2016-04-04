Clippers 114, Wizards 109

LOS ANGELES -- Blake Griffin performed like a player who missed 45 games. However, his teammates, who have grown accustomed to his absence, picked up the slack as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Washington Wizards again.

Chris Paul scored 27 points and handed out 12 assists to spark the Clippers to a 114-109 victory over the Wizards on Sunday at Staples Center.

Jamal Crawford came off the bench to score 19 points and record six assists, and J.J. Redick added 18 points for the Clippers (48-28), who defeated the Wizards for the eighth consecutive time. DeAndre Jordan chipped in 12 points and 12 rebounds for Los Angeles.

Griffin returned after missing 45 games due to a partially torn quad tendon, a broken hand and a four-game suspension for slugging an equipment manager. Griffin finished with six points on 2-of-7 shooting, five rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes.

“I don’t even know the box score or the stuff like that, but immediately with (Griffin) coming back, it is not going to be about numbers,” Paul said. “I think it is a comfort level for us defensively. I think that play when he got the lob was because he got a defensive stop before. It is just a confidence with him on the court that he brings to all of us.”

Griffin, though, admitted he needs plenty of playing time to return to form.

“I was definitely frustrated with myself, even though I know I am not 100 percent right now,” Griffin said. “It is going to be a trying process, but I am definitely used to that.”

Marcin Gortat had 21 points and seven rebounds, Markieff Morris collected 18 points and eight rebounds and John Wall contributed 15 points and 13 assists for the Wizards (37-40), who fell 3 1/2 games back of the Indiana Pacers for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with five games remaining. Washington guard Ramon Sessions had 13 points and six assists.

A 3-pointer by Otto Porter Jr., who scored 14 points, pulled Washington within 108-104 with 1:15 left in the contest. After an alley-oop dunk by Jordan on a pass from Crawford with 57.7 seconds remaining gave the Clippers a six-point edge, Wall sliced it to three by converting a 3-pointer 10 seconds later.

However, Paul nailed a trey with 22.9 seconds remaining to put Los Angeles up 113-107. Washington turned the ball over on the following possession.

A slow start by the Wizards and foul trouble for Wall less than four minutes into the game forced them into an early hole they had difficulty overcoming.

“Making shots and taking me out of the game early on kind of dictated the game early,” said Wall, who also picked up a technical from official Rodney Mott while he was on the bench in the first quarter. “You know what I got a tech for? I said ‘Rodney, wake up.’ So if that’s what you’re getting techs for nowadays, then I guess you can’t say nothing at all.”

The Wizards made a statement in the second half, wiping out an 11-point halftime deficit with a 10-0 run to open the third quarter and cutting the deficit to 60-59 after a free throw by Gortat at 8:19. However, a 3-pointer by Redick, a jumper by Paul and a three-point play by Jordan helped launch a 13-2 surge to push the advantage to 73-61 less than three minutes later.

Los Angeles took an 84-73 lead into the fourth quarter.

Wall believes the Wizards still have a shot at earning a postseason berth.

“We knew it was going to be tough to come in here and get a win, and it’s frustrating that some early fouls took me out of my rhythm early and forced me to get less aggressive to avoid another foul,” Wall said. “After the first quarter, it was pretty much an even game.”

NOTES: Despite missing more than three months due to injury and suspension, Los Angeles F Blake Griffin will sit out one of the team’s remaining six games. Coach Doc Rivers hasn’t decided which game. ... Rivers added that he might rest PG Chris Paul, SG J.J. Redick and C DeAndre Jordan again for one of those contests as the team prepares for the playoffs. Rivers held out the trio in the Clippers’ previous contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. ... Clippers F Paul Pierce, who spent last season with the Wizards, missed his third straight game with a right ankle sprain/right knee contusion. ... Wizards F/G Alan Anderson sat out his eighth game with a strained groin. ... The Clippers will be the home team when they play the Lakers on Tuesday at Staples Center. The Wizards host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.