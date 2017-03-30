Redick, Paul push Clippers past Wizards

LOS ANGELES -- After missing the Clippers' Sunday loss to the Sacramento Kings, J.J. Redick returned with a vengeance Wednesday night in Los Angeles' win over the Washington Wizards.

The veteran guard scored 31 points, and Chris Paul contributed 27 points and 13 assists, sparking the Clippers to a 133-124 victory at Staples Center.

Redick said he felt fresh after having several days to recover from an ankle sprain. He also kept his sense of humor intact, unleashing a few postgame shots at Clippers coach Doc Rivers and assistant coach Mike Woodson.

"It was just an offensive game. Neither team was really getting stops," said Redick, who connected on 9 of 15 shots and made a season-high-tying seven 3-pointers. "It was similar to when Doc and 'Woody' played. It just wasn't a lot of defense. We had the 3-point line, so it was a little harder, too."

Blake Griffin collected 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, while DeAndre Jordan finished with 23 points and 18 boards for the Clippers (45-31). Jamal Crawford added 14 points.

The win kept the Clippers 1 1/2 games behind the Utah Jazz for fourth place in the Western Conference playoff race. The Clippers are a game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"We just scored a lot," said Paul, who also made 9 of 15 shots and a pair of 3-pointers. "Our defense has to be better. I think that is probably what I paid more attention to. But we scored. J.J. had a big game. Blake, all of us had it going."

John Wall had 41 points on 16-of-23 shooting, and he added eight assists and seven rebounds for the Wizards. Bradley Beal scored 27 points, and Markieff Morris and Jason Smith chipped in 14 points apiece. Morris was ejected in the third quarter.

The Wizards (46-29) are two games back of the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. Washington is a game ahead of the fourth-place Toronto Raptors.

"I knew it was going to be tough against an aggressive team, and we let J.J. get loose and (we were) not helping Bradley defend him," said Wall, who also had three steals. "We let them get a comfortable lead, and to have to play a back-to-back and try to cut it down as much as we did is tough. We fought hard and gave ourselves a chance, but we have to have a better defensive effort from the start."

The Clippers set a season high for first-half points as they built a 74-63 lead at the break. Los Angeles shot 58.7 percent to 49 percent for Washington in the first half.

Overall, the Clippers outshot the Wizards 56.6 percent to 49.5 percent.

"The Clippers made a lot of shots, and they had over 70 at halftime, which is way too many," said Beal, who scored 17 points in the second half. "We were able to put some stops together, but when you're playing catch-up, it's always tough."

The Clippers led by as many as 19 points before the Wizards cut the margin to 114-108 after a jumper by Wall with 8:34 remaining. However, a basket by Paul and a 3-pointer by Crawford pushed the cushion to 119-108 with 6:37 left.

A 3-pointer by Beal sliced the gap to 129-124 with 30 seconds left but two foul shots by Griffin with 18.2 seconds remaining clinched the win for Los Angeles.

"That was a good win, but there's a better Clipper team than tonight," Rivers said. "And we will take the win, we'll take the win against a really good team, one of the better teams in the league. But we're still better than that, and that's what our team has to understand."

NOTES: Clippers G Austin Rivers (sore left hamstring) left the game in the first half and did not return. ... Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Wizards G John Wall would receive some serious consideration for MVP if not for the fantastic seasons being enjoyed by Oklahoma City Thunder G Russell Westbrook and Houston Rockets G James Harden. "He's had an amazing season." Rivers said. "If it wasn't for those other two guys, people would probably be talking about him. And not just in basketball, but I think in his leadership. (He's) a different player." ... The Wizards visit the Utah Jazz on Friday. ... The Clippers travel to Phoenix to play the Suns on Thursday.