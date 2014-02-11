Preview: Wizards at Grizzlies

The Washington Wizards attempt to climb over the .500 mark for the second time this season when they start a quick two-game road trip at the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. The Wizards went 3-2 on a five-game homestand to start February, including a 93-84 victory over Sacramento on Sunday, and are in the middle of a tight battle between fourth and seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Memphis lost three of its last four after a six-game win streak, dropping to ninth in the West.

The Grizzlies are third in the league in scoring defense (94.9) and will face a Wizards team that boasts six players averaging at least 11 points. Memphis’ leading scorer Mike Conley (18 per game), who has missed the last five games with a sprained ankle, could return against Washington or Orlando on Wednesday. The Grizzlies would like to have him against Wizards’ point guard John Wall, who had a career-high 47 points against Memphis last season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (25-25): Wall averages 20.1 points and 8.5 assists for Washington, which notched a winning record for the first time in more than four years with a victory over Portland on Feb. 3. The Wizards showed their defensive ability Sunday, limiting two of Sacramento’s top three scorers - DeMarcus Cousins and Rudy Gay- to 5-of-27 from the field combined, after giving up 240 points in their previous two contests. Bradley Beal is second on the team at 16.5 points, but is shooting only 36.2 percent in February.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (27-23): Nick Calathes stepped up to take Conley’s place at point guard over the last five games, averaging 14.6 points and 4.4 assists, as the Grizzlies managed two victories. Memphis is also awaiting the return of guard Tony Allen, who has missed the last 18 contests with a wrist injury, but guard Courtney Lee has averaged 13.8 points in 17 games since being acquired from Boston. The Wizards will have deal with the inside duo of Zach Randolph (17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds) and Marc Gasol (13.4, 6.4).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis F James Johnson has averaged 12.4 points -- raising his season mark to 8.5 -- and 23.2 minutes over the last five games.

2. Wall is the first Wizard to go over 1,000 points (1,005) in the first 50 games since Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison accomplished the feat in 2008-09.

3. The Grizzlies have won seven of the last nine meetings with Washington, including a split of two games last season.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 98, Wizards 94