Beal, Wall help Wizards snap streak in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Washington Wizards made it look easy against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday in a building where the Wizards have had little success.

Bradley Beal scored a game-high 20 points and John Wall had 18 points, 14 assists and six rebounds to help the Wizards beat the Grizzlies 92-83 and earn their first win at FedExForum since the building opened in 2004.

Forward Drew Gooden added 16 points -- nine on 3-for-5 shooting from 3-point range -- and reserve forward Rasual Butler scored 10 for the Wizards (44-33), who shot 48.1 percent while holding Grizzlies stars Marc Gasol, Mike Conley and Zach Randolph to a combined 38 points.

“That was huge for us, that they couldn’t sit in the paint,” Wizards head coach Randy Wittman said of the importance of Gooden’s long-range shooting.

“Both of them, Marc and Zach, when you can (draw out) one of them it opens avenues for John to penetrate, for Bradley to put the ball on the floor, for our wings to put it on the floor. That’s really big.”

Washington, which swept the series against Memphis (52-25), won its third straight game and the first of five road games over its final six games of the season.

”We won three great games in a row,“ Beal said. ”This is how we need to play moving into the playoffs. We have to continue to get better because it’s only going to get harder.

“Like I told you before the game, that’s a playoff team. They’re a team that can go really far in the playoffs. They’re excellent and have a great coach and great players. I think we did a great job of stepping up to the challenge.”

Gasol had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Conley had 14 points and eight assists for Memphis, which saw its nine-game home winning streak against Washington snapped. The Wizards hadn’t won in Memphis since November 2004, when the Grizzlies opened FedExForum with a 103-91 loss to Washington.

Randolph, playing with a tight lower back that had him questionable to play, scored just six points on 3 of 5 shooting. He managed to pull down 10 rebounds, but was clearly frustrated afterward by his limited number of offensive opportunities.

”They weren’t really taking me away. We just gotta get the ball inside,“ Randolph said. ”They were fronting (defensively). Teams double-team and triple-team us. We just gotta play to our strength. They weren’t doing nothing special but fronting. Just throw it to the hand.

“That’s how every team plays us. They really don’t guard our perimeter (shooters). They just clog the paint up. So we gotta make shots.”

Said Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger: “They beat the heck out of (Randolph) and they did a good job fronting the post. He had a tough night just even getting the ball.”

Memphis, which entered the game tied with Houston for second place in the Western Conference, finished just 1 of 15 from 3-point range and couldn’t get within striking distance down the stretch of a Washington team that led 29-18 after the first quarter.

Grizzlies forward Jeff Green’s thunderous dunk over Wizards reserve forward Kevin Seraphin with 8:07 left in the second quarter capped an 8-0 Memphis run to start the period and cut Washington’s lead to 29-26.

But Washington, which outscored Memphis 26-5 in fast-break points Saturday, answered Green’s dunk with a 17-8 run over the next 5 1/2 minutes.

The Wizards led by as many as 12 in the first half, with Wall scoring 12 of his 18 points before the break and orchestrating his team’s offense with ease. But role players such as Gooden (eight first-half points) and Butler (seven) were the difference for Washington in the first half.

“It was great. I think we played well. I think our bigs did a great job of fighting,” Wall said. “We did a great job of getting out in the open court. We came out and competed and played the right way. No matter who was on the court, there was great momentum. We played a lot of guys.”

The Wizards are at Philadelphia on Wednesday and at Brooklyn on Friday before playing their final home game April 12 against Atlanta. Washington closes out the season at Indiana (April 14) and at Cleveland (April 15).

“We played the way we’re capable of playing here multiple times in a row,” Wittman said. “Coming into this place, obviously where (the Grizzlies are) sitting and what they’re fighting for -- they’re playing for something. They’re fighting for that second spot right now in a tough West. To come in here and get this on a back-to-back, it’s a big win.”

NOTES: Grizzlies G Tony Allen missed his fourth straight game because of a left hamstring strain. ... The Wizards were without forwards Nene and Paul Pierce, who were listed on the team’s injury report as resting. ... Memphis, coming off a 100-92 home win over Oklahoma City on Friday, is now 11-8 this season when it plays on back-to-back days. ... Wizards F Otto Porter had averaged 15.7 points and seven rebounds while shooting 57.1 percent in his last three games. For the season, the former Georgetown standout was averaging 5.9 points and 2.8 rebounds. He seven points and six rebounds on Saturday matched up against veteran Memphis forward and fellow former Georgetown standout Jeff Green (nine points, four rebounds). “He’s been a really big support point for us off the bench,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said. “He’s just been aggressive, and that transfers both from an offensive standpoint and a defensive standpoint. He’s really given us a good boost and he’s going to keep it at that level.”