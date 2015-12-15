Conley, Gasol step up, lead Grizzlies to victory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- With the team struggling, Memphis Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger adjusted the starting lineup. Sunday in Miami and again Monday at the FedExForum, he went small as power forward Zach Randolph moved to the bench.

But lineup shuffling aside, the Grizzlies needed another change. Namely, for All-Star center Marc Gasol and point guard Mike Conley to play up to their capabilities.

“Me and Marc have to lead the way, we understand that,” said Conley, who scored 18 points with 11 assists and two steals in the Grizzlies’ 112-95 victory over the Washington Wizards. “They have to see us do it first.”

Gasol did his part with 24 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal.

“I was a little more aggressive, probably,” said Gasol, who went 9 of 17 from the floor. “We won, so that’s all that matters.”

Memphis (14-12) had suffered three blowout losses at home this month to San Antonio, Oklahoma City and Charlotte. They led by 16 in the third quarter at Miami on Sunday only to lose 100-97.

They never let the Wizards get close Monday. Leading by 11 at halftime, Memphis extended its advantage to 70-48 by the 8:26 mark in the third quarter on Gasol’s layup.

The Wizards (10-13) trailed 83-61 going into the fourth quarter and never got the deficit to fewer than 11 points.

Washington was coming off a win at Dallas but fell to 6-6 on the road with Monday’s loss.

“Until we get a commitment to defend, we’re going to be on this roller coaster,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said. “Right now, we get satisfied with one win.”

Guard Gary Neal led the Wizards with a season-high 24 points off the bench. Forward Jared Dudley and guard Ramon Sessions each scored 14 points. Center Marcin Gortat just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Starting point guard John Wall dished out nine assists, but scored just six points on 2-for-11 shooting, 2-for-7 from behind the arc.

“Any time John Wall takes 11 shots and seven of them are threes, that’s not who he is,” Wittman said.

Memphis, only 24th in the NBA in field goal percentage and 29th in 3-point percentage before Monday, shot a season-best 56.4 percent from the floor and hit 10 of 15 from long range.

Washington shot 43 from the field and was 9 of 24 from distance.

“Tough shooting night for us,” Gortat said. “I don’t have reason why we did so bad, that’s just part of the game. They made a lot of threes, so I’ve got no explanation.”

The Grizzlies placed six players in double figures. Forward Matt Barnes and shooting guard Courtney Lee, starting their second straight games after the lineup change, scored 20 points and 15 points respectively. Forward Jeff Green scored 15 points and point guard Mario Chalmers had 12 points off the bench. Randolph, playing as a reserve for the second consecutive game, scored eight points with four rebounds in 20 minutes.

“It’s different,” Randolph said of playing off the bench. “I’ve got to learn to adjust to it. I‘m gonna be professional about it, come to work every day, take care of my business.”

Although it’s only been two games and one win and one loss, Joerger sees benefits to the lineup change.

“I certainly like the spacing,” he said. “The two main guys who benefit are Jeff Green and Mike Conley.”

Barnes did fine with it, too. The veteran knocked down 4 of 5 threes Monday and has hit 12 of 23over his last four games.

“Slowly but surely it’s coming,” said Barnes, who started the season in a shooting slump. “I just stayed confident and continued to work on my shot.”

NOTES: Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger changed up the starting lineup Sunday at Miami, removing F Zach Randolph and swingman Tony Allen and inserting F Matt Barnes and G Courtney Lee. The Grizzlies have struggled to defend pick-and-roll action this season, especially when playing Randolph and C Marc Gasol together. “This is what we’re going to do for a while,” Joerger said of playing smaller. ... Wizards G Bradley Beal, who is averaging 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists, missed his third consecutive game Monday with a stress reaction in his right leg. ... Allen, who dressed but didn’t play in Miami because of what the team termed right knee soreness, was out again Monday. ... Veteran reserve G Ramon Sessions had attempted 81 free throws before Monday, second most on the Wizards. “He has a great knack for getting to the rim and drawing contact,” Washington coach Randy Wittman said. “He’s always had that.”