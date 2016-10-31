Conley, Gasol lift Grizzlies over Wizards

MEMPHIS -- In his eight years in the NBA, Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol never has made more than three 3-pointers in a single season. After Sunday night's 112-103 victory over the Washington Wizards, he's got a personal record to build upon just three games into the season.

Gasol drained a deep, game-tying 3-pointer in regulation to force overtime and added two more 3s in the extra period to fuel a late rally. His 3-pointer in regulation came from 27 feet and his back-to-back 3s in OT clinched the victory.

Mike Conley scored 24 points -- 11 coming in the closing minutes of regulation and in overtime -- to lead Memphis (2-1) and Gasol added 20.

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale had planned to limit Gasol's minutes to around 20 with the team playing four games in five days, but realized it was an unrealistic restriction.

"We got to the end of third (quarter) and into overtime and I drop-kicked that restriction out of the door," Fizdale said. "It's hard to take a competitor out of the game. He's our big gun. I just couldn't do that."

Memphis led by as many as 15 points in the first half, but fell behind by eight late in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies put together a rally in the closing minutes and forced overtime on a Gasol 3 that tied the game at 100. His 3-pointers in OT came in succession and extended a 104-100 lead to 110-100.

Gasol said the deep 3-pointer that sent the game into OT was "farther out" than designed, but said, "I got my feet underneath me and shot it and it went in." It was one of his four 3-pointers in the game.

John Wall had 22 points and 13 assists and Marcin Gortat added 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Wizards (0-2). Each of Washington's starters scored in double figures.

The Grizzlies had solid contributions from their reserves. Zach Randolph had 22 points and Vince Carter scored 18, making five of his six 3-pointers. Memphis' reserves scored 49 points.

The key sequence in the Grizzlies' comeback came with 3:17 to go in regulation, when Wall was called for a flagrant-1 foul on Carter and the Wizards ahead 96-90. Carter made the two free throws and Conley followed with a 3-pointer. In the overtime, the Grizzlies scored the first 10 points, eight by Gasol.

"It was great to see us lock down and finish the job," Carter said.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks said the momentum changed following the flagrant call on Wall, a foul that sent Carter hard to the floor behind the baseline on a drive to the rim.

"It was a big play, it was definitely a big play," Brooks said. "They come (back) and hit a 3 (after Carter's free throws) so it was a five-point play. Give the credit. Gasol hit a 28-footer falling backwards (to force OT)."

Conley said he noticed Gasol slightly hesitant to shoot the deep 3 that sent the game into OT because he had stepped back too far. But he wasn't surprised that he made that long-range shot ... or the others.

"He's been able to do that for a long time," Conley said. "He's always been one of the better 3-point shooters in practice, so now that Coach is giving him the green light you get to see him be more confident. You get to see him look for his opportunities."

After a torrid first half from beyond the arc where they made 9 of 18, the Grizzlies cooled. Memphis attempted only four 3-pointers (making two) in the third and couldn't build on a four-point halftime lead (58-54).

The Grizzlies missed their first five shots of the third quarter and with contributions from Randolph and Carter were able to take a one-point advantage (78-77) into the fourth quarter, where their shooting touch eventually returned.

Although Gasol is poised to shatter his single-season record for 3-pointers made, he downplayed his long-range success three games into the season.

"It's always good to help the team win," he said. "I don't see anything that extraordinary. I got going from the 3-point line and helped the team win."

Behind 32 points from their bench, the Grizzlies led 58-54 at halftime. Randolph had 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Carter scored 13, connecting on each of his four 3-pointers.

Carter made three of his long-range shots in the opening two minutes of the second quarter and Andrew Harrison added a 3-pointer of his own a minute later to give the Grizzlies their biggest lead of the half: 40-25.

The Grizzlies led most of the first half behind another strong showing from beyond the arc. Led by Carter, they made 9 of 18.

Memphis has ranked in the bottom five in the NBA for 3-pointers made in each of the past five seasons, but opened the season by making 11 in a victory over Minnesota. The Grizzlies have made 35 in three games.

NOTES: With the Grizzlies in the midst of playing four games in five days, coach David Fizdale is restricting the minutes for G Mike Conley and C Marc Gasol during the stretch. Conley was limited to six minutes in the first half of Saturday's loss at the Knicks. ... Wizards G John Wall and G Bradley Beal each have scored their career highs against the Grizzlies. Wall had 47 in March 2013, while Beal scored 37 against Memphis in February 2014. ... F Chandler Parsons (right knee) and C Brandan Wright (left ankle) did not play. They have yet to play for the Grizzlies in three games this season. ... In their 114-99 loss at Atlanta Saturday, the Wizards committed 19 turnovers, a mistake-prone effort cause in part by poor spacing, according to coach Scott Brooks. "When (Atlanta's) defense picked up, we kind of got back on our heels for a little bit," Brooks said. "Those are things that we can correct and, going forward, we need do."