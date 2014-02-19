Preview: Wizards at Hawks

The No. 2 spot in the Southeast Division will be on the line when the Atlanta Hawks host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The Hawks hold a half-game edge over the Wizards as both teams jockey for position in what’s shaping up to be a tight race for the Nos. 4-8 seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Neither team started the second half on a high note, as Washington lost to Toronto 103-93 on Tuesday while Atlanta fell 108-98 at Indiana. The injury-riddled Hawks once appeared to be the clear-cut No. 3 team in the East, but they’re in a free fall after losing six straight. The Wizards also are slipping in the standings, having lost three straight and five of their last six to slide to sixth in the East. Wizards coach Randy Wittman was ejected from his team’s loss to the Raptors after being hit with his second technical foul with 4:39 to play.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Washington, SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (25-28): Washington’s talented young guards, John Wall and Bradley Beal, were among the stars of All-Star weekend and they’re the biggest reason the Wizards are optimistic about making the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Beal struggled with his shot against Toronto, but Wall put up 22 points and continues to average career highs for points (19.8) and assists (8.5). Big man Marcin Gortat (12.1 points, 8.8 rebounds) recorded his 18th double-double against the Raptors, and Washington needs him to continue to produce in the post down the stretch.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (25-27): Atlanta is limping toward the finish as injuries to its key players continue to mount, especially in the frontcourt. Star center Al Horford (pectoral muscle) is already out for the season, replacement Pero Antic (stress fracture) is sidelined indefinitely and his stand-in, Gustavo Ayon, left Tuesday’s game with a shoulder injury. Defensive spark plug DeMarre Carroll (hamstring) missed his second straight game Tuesday and his status will again be a game-time decision against Washington.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hawks SG Kyle Korver has extended his NBA-record streak to 121 consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer.

2. The Wizards are 18-16 when F Nene is in the starting lineup and 7-12 when he isn‘t.

3. Atlanta G Lou Williams needs to make one 3-pointer to give him 500 in his career, while G Jeff Teague is three shy of 200.

PREDICTION: Wizards 101, Hawks 96