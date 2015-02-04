Preview: Wizards at Hawks

Their franchise-record winning streak is over, but the Atlanta Hawks will try to start another one when they host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The Hawks suffered a 115-100 defeat at New Orleans on Monday - their first loss since Dec. 26 - but have won 33 of their last 36 overall and 10 straight at home. Wizards coach Randy Wittman criticized his team’s effort after a 92-88 home loss to Charlotte on Monday ran their losing streak to three games and dropped them to 9-10 since Dec. 30.

Atlanta didn’t dwell on Monday’s loss for long - and couldn’t afford to with the Wizards and Golden State visiting before the Hawks begin a three-game road trip in Memphis. “We’ve got a lot of season left,” Hawks forward Paul Millsap told reporters. “Nineteen games, that’s good. We lost one - 19-1 now. So it’s just regrouping. ... We can’t let one loss turn into two losses.” The Hawks have won the first two meetings this season, including a 120-89 rout Jan. 11 in Atlanta.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (31-18): Washington’s three-game skid matches its longest of the season, and the Wizards have allowed 106 points per game during the skid. Star point guard John Wall (17.4 points, 10.2 assists) has been bothered by a sprained ankle and migraines but has still managed to average 20 points, 11.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds over the past six contests with four double-doubles during that stretch. Center Marcin Gortat has been much less effective, managing only six points over the past two games on 2-of-9 shooting.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (40-9): Atlanta showed signs of cracking toward the end of its streak and finally ran out of steam when it had a tough time stopping New Orleans big man Anthony Davis inside. The Hawks’ offensive stars have been incredibly consistent, as forward Paul Millsap (17.2 points, eight rebounds) has scored in double figures in 25 straight games and point guard Jeff Teague (16.8 points, 7.5 assists) has hit double digits in a career-best 20 in a row. Forward DeMarre Carroll (11.6 points, 5.3 rebounds) is working his way back from an Achilles injury that cost him two games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hawks haven’t won 11 straight at home since Nov. 25, 2010-Jan. 8, 2011.

2. Wall needs one assist to join Rod Strickland in 1997-98 as the only players in franchise history to reach 500 assists in the first 50 games of a season.

3. Atlanta has made 10 or more 3-pointers in 14 of its last 16 games but was 7-of-22 against New Orleans.

PREDICTION: Hawks 101, Wizards 97