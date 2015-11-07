Preview: Wizards at Hawks

Even though the Atlanta Hawks ended the Washington Wizards’ season in the Eastern Conference semifinals last spring, Bradley Beal showed the league he is a rising star. The Wizards play Saturday in Atlanta looking for another strong performance from Beal, who averaged 25.2 points in Washington’s six-game series loss and has started the new season with 24 or more points in each of his first five contests.

Beal and John Wall give Washington a youthful, potent backcourt – the two combined are averaging 44.2 points per game – but run into one of the NBA’s hottest teams after a 118-98 road loss Friday at Boston. Atlanta extended its winning streak to six Friday, squandering a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead before finally putting away New Orleans 121-115. Kyle Korver did not miss any of his eight shots from the field (four coming from 3-point range), finishing with 22 points. Paul Millsap has four double-doubles during the Hawks’ win streak, going for 22 points and 12 rebounds Friday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (3-2): Washington’s defense was abysmal in allowing 72 first-half points Friday, and another strong outing from Beal – 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting – could not offset 24 turnovers. Wall finished with eight assists and is among the league leaders at 8.2 per contest. But the Wizards are struggling to find a dependable third option on offense, as center Marcin Gortat and forward Kris Humphries have battled inconsistency.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (6-1): Atlanta finished Friday with 30 assists and ranks in the top five in the NBA with 25 assists per contest. Korver, who is getting off days as he recovers from offseason surgery, did not commit a turnover and added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Al Horford scored a season-low 14 points but snagged a pair of key rebounds late with the Pelicans within striking distance and his two blocked shots moved him past Dominique Wilkins and into sixth in franchise history (590).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hawks shot a season-best 53.2 percent from the field Friday.

2. Wizards rookie G Kelly Oubre Jr. was fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture following Beal’s game-winning basket Wednesday against San Antonio.

3. Atlanta recorded 10 steals Friday, reaching double figures in that category for the fourth time in seven games.

PREDICTION: Hawks 97, Wizards 92