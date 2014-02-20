(Updated: ADDS Washington ended 11-game losing streak in Atlanta in Para 2)

Wizards 114, Hawks 97: John Wall scored 21 points and dished out 12 assists as visiting Washington leapfrogged Atlanta for second place in the Southeast Division.

Trevor Ariza collected 19 points and nine rebounds and Bradley Beal also scored 19 for the Wizards, who snapped a three-game skid and moved into fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Marcin Gortat tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds and seven Washington players scored in double digits as the Wizards snapped an 11-game losing streak in Atlanta.

Paul Millsap racked up 21 points and 11 rebounds and Elton Brand scored a season-high 20 to go with 11 boards for the Hawks, who have lost seven straight. Jeff Teague scored 16 points before leaving with a sprained left ankle with 3:40 remaining.

Ariza’s 57-foot bomb at the third-quarter buzzer took the steam out of Atlanta’s rally from a 20-point hole and sent the Wizards into the final stanza with a 91-83 advantage. The Hawks got within 96-91 on a Millsap 3-pointer early in the fourth, but Atlanta didn’t make another field goal for the final 8:55 as Washington pulled away.

The Wizards closed the first quarter with a 14-2 run to open a 31-14 lead and pushed the margin to 20 on a Beal 3-pointer midway through the second quarter. The Hawks rattled off a 10-2 spurt at the end of the half to trim the deficit to 58-47 and got within one on several occasions in the third before a Martell Webster 3-pointer and Ariza’s heave stretched it back out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hawks SG Kyle Korver went 2-for-3 from 3-point range, extending his NBA-record streak to 122 consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer. … Washington went 13-of-24 from 3-point range with Ariza connecting on 5-of-8. … Brand was the only healthy center for the Hawks, who were without Al Horford (pectoral surgery), Pero Antic (stress fracture) and Gustavo Ayon (shoulder), as well as F DeMarre Carroll (hamstring).