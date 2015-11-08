Hawks find enough energy to outlast Wizards

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks were playing their fourth game in five days and seventh in 10 days, but they still had their legs in the fourth quarter Saturday night.

Forward Kent Bazemore had a career-high 25 points and the Hawks pulled away with a finishing kick after a cold shooting start for a 114-99 victory over the turnover-plagued Washington Wizards.

“Both teams were fatigued, but I think we wanted it a little more than they did,” said Bazemore, who made 10 of 15 shots from the field and was 4 of 7 from behind the 3-point arc. “We kept playing hard and then were able to keep stretching out the lead.”

The Hawks scored 73 points in the second half, including 39 in the fourth quarter, and forced 26 turnovers to win their seventh straight game after losing the season opener.

Bazemore, who moved into the starting lineup this season after DeMarre Carroll signed with Toronto as a free agent, had 16 points in the second half, going 3 of 4 on 3-point attempts and 6 of 8 overall.

“The team believed in me and it feels good to be able to pay them back,” said Bazemore, who is 15-of-27 from behind the arc. “I worked hard to try to get to this point.”

Washington (3-3) wilted down the stretch despite a career-best 23 points by forward Otto Porter Jr. as turnovers proved again too much to overcome.

“We’ve had 50 turnovers the last two games,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said. “That’s got be close to a record for two games in the history of the league. A lot of them, in my opinion, are self inflicted. A lot of them I’ve never seen at this level.”

Guard John Wall had 19 points and 12 assists for the Wizards but also had seven turnovers.

Guard Bradley Beal, who had scored at least 24 points in each of the first five games, committed eight turnovers and was held to 11 points before leaving late in the fourth quarter after banging up first his shoulder and then his wrist.

The Hawks shot 59.1 percent from the field in the second half, going 8 of 17 on 3-point shots, after getting off to a woeful start.

“If we could keep moving the ball, we felt like we’d get good shots,” coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Forward Paul Millsap scored 21 points and center Al Horford added 14 points as the Hawks had 37 assists. Guard Jeff Teague made just 4 of 16 shots from the field but had eight assists.

Porter had all of his career-high 23 points through three quarters and the Wizards led 78-75. They were still up 92-90 midway in the fourth quarter before the Hawks went ahead on a 3-pointer by reserve center Mike Muscala to start a 17-4 run.

“It was the fourth game in five days and we were dragging a little bit,” Horford said. “But we kept pushing each other. We were resilient and got through it. We were able to make that final run and get the victory.”

The Hawks missed their first eight shots from the field en route to a 2-of-17 start. The score was tied at 19 after the first quarter, though, thanks to seven Wizards turnovers and a blocked breakaway layup by forward Thabo Sefolosha at the buzzer.

Washington led 45-41 at halftime despite seven more turnovers as Porter scored 11 of his 13 first-half points in the second quarter. Wall had 10 points at the break.

Millsap had 13 points in the first half for the Hawks, but most of his teammates struggled. Teague had the most trouble, going 1 of 9 from the field.

In the fourth quarter, though, the Hawks pulled through while the Wizards lost their edge.

“I feel like we felt too comfortable,” said Porter, who was scoreless in the fourth quarter. “We didn’t execute and kept turning the ball over. We just have to focus a lot more.”

NOTES: G Kyle Korver, who had ankle surgery during the summer, played in the second of back-to-back games for the first time after being resting by the Hawks in two earlier situations. After shooting 8-of-8 at New Orleans for 20 points, he scored just seven against the Wizards while handing out six assists. ... With Korver and F/G Thabo Sefolosha active, C Tiago Splitter sat out as the Hawks played their fourth game in five days. “We’re thinking big picture with Tiago like we do with everyone else,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. “ ... We want to keep him healthy throughout the year.” ... F Drew Gooden was available for the Wizards missing Friday’s loss at Boston because of back spasms, but didn’t play. ... The Wizards gave up 40 points in the first quarter against the Celtics and 72 by halftime. “The good thing is we play tonight and don’t have to linger too many days with that,” coach Randy Wittman said. ... F/G Alan Anderson (ankle) and F/G Martel Webster (hip) haven’t played for the Wizards this season.