Beal, Wall lead Wizards past Hawks

ATLANTA -- Bradley Beal is getting healthy at the right time, John Wall is heating up and the Washington Wizards look dangerous heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

Beal scored 25 points, and Wall added 27 points and 14 assists, leading the Wizards to a 117-102 win over Atlanta on Monday in a battle of surging Eastern Conference squads at Philips Arena.

Washington (35-35) won its fifth straight game and is within two games of the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards haven’t been above .500 since Nov. 24 when they were 6-5. The five-game winning streak is their longest of the season.

“Our backs are against the wall,” Wall said. “So we have to come in every game like it’s really important to us.”

Atlanta point guard Jeff Teague scored 23 points, but had only four assists, and forward Al Horford flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. The Hawks (41-30) had their five-game winning streak snapped and lost at home for the first time since Feb. 20.

Washington opened the second half with a 7-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Markieff Morris. Wall and Beal scored 22 of the Wizards’ 28 points in the third quarter, but was unable to create significant separation.

Tim Hardaway Jr. hit a 3-pointer and Dennis Schroder hit a layup in the final minute of the third quarter to cut the Wizards’ lead to 89-86 heading into the fourth quarter.

Washington finally pulled away in the fourth quarter, with Wall hitting a nifty layup on a breakaway to put the Wizards ahead 107-94 with 3:04 to play.

“I just think they were very aggressive,” Horford said. “They were all over us, a lot of pressure. It’s something we’ll make some adjustments and hopefully be better come Wednesday.”

Beal has missed 26 games this season with various injuries, including four of the last six with a pelvic strain. He looked smooth and fluid Monday, hitting five-of-six 3-point attempts.

“He got hot tonight,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said. “It was good to see. He gave us that shooting burst, and then I had to take him out. I know everybody back home was thinking I‘m crazy, but because of his minutes, I had to take him out the last two minutes (of the third quarter) and save those last two minutes to have him available for the fourth if we needed him down the stretch. It was hard to do when a guy gets hot like that.”

Beal finished 10 of 15 from the field in 34 minutes of action.

Hardaway Jr. and Schroder came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the first quarter, giving the Hawks a 30-27 lead after one.

Hardaway Jr., who saw little playing time early in the season, has come on strong of late and provided a spark off the bench during the Hawks’ March push that has moved them into the top four in the Eastern Conference. Hardaway was coming off back-to-back 20-point games and finished with 16 points Monday.

Wall hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the second quarter, helping the Wizards grab a 61-59 lead at intermission. Wall had 10 points in the first half, and center Marcin Gortat added 14.

“We just haven’t had any consistency with our guys in the lineup and guys out of the lineup,” Wittman said. “We got healthy a couple of weeks ago, and then Bradley goes back down again. Our guys understand that’s part of the game, and we try to fight through and try to get back to .500. After losing five in a row, we come back and win five in a row, and that’s really important to us.”

The two teams, who met in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals, will play again Wednesday in Washington. The Hawks won last year’s playoff series in six games.

“A lot of credit to Washington,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “They played well. They shot the ball well. It wasn’t one of our better nights, and I‘m sure they had a lot to do with that. Between now and Wednesday, we can look at some film, see where we can bet better and hopefully make it more difficult on them.”

NOTES: Atlanta backup PG Dennis Schroder turned his ankle in the second half, but was able to continue and said he was fine after the game. ... Washington G Bradley Beal returned Saturday after missing four of the last six games with a pelvic sprain. He played 32 minutes and finished with 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting. Beal was in the starting lineup Monday. ... Washington F Alan Anderson sat out with a left ankle injury. ... The Hawks boast the second-best points-per-possession at 99.3 points. Only the Spurs are better. ... The NBA reportedly sent a memo to teams Monday to remind them that sticky substances are not allowed. ... The Hawks hit 13 3-pointers and have now made double-digit 3-pointers in six straight games.