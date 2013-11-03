Preview: Wizards at Heat

The Miami Heat look to snap a rare losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. Coming off a loss at Philadelphia in their road opener Wednesday, the Heat fell behind early and were unable to get all the way back in falling at Brooklyn 101-100 on Friday. It gave the two-time defending champs consecutive losses for the first time since Jan. 8 and Jan. 10.

Washington is still seeking its first victory of the season after also falling to Philadelphia in its home opener Friday night. John Wall led the way with 26 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals, but the Wizards had issues on the defensive end for the second straight game. Through two contests, Washington has given up an average of 111 points.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CSN Washington (Washington), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (0-2): Washington gave up 74 points in the paint in its loss to the 76ers after getting outscored 56-28 in that category against Detroit two nights earlier. The back-to-back lackluster efforts prompted some sharp language from head coach Randy Wittman on Friday night. “I don’t like their demeanor coming out of the locker room,” Wittman said. “Everything you get is, ‘no, we’re OK.’ We’re not OK. We’re 0-2.” Wittman especially stressed the need for commitment on the defensive end - opponents are shooting 50.6 percent from the floor against the Wizards.

ABOUT THE HEAT (1-2): Miami got star guard Dwyane Wade back after a one-game layoff and he scored 21 points against Brooklyn. LeBron James led the way with 26 points but the tandem could not do enough to help the Heat overcome a 16-point second-half deficit. Miami was outrebounded 40-30 and managed just four boards on the offensive end, picking up where it left off last season, when it ranked 28th in the league in offensive rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Wall said he had back spasms in the second half Friday but is expected to be good to go versus the Heat.

2. Miami won both meetings at home last season by an average of 29 points.

3. Washington C Nene may return to action after missing Friday’s loss with a calf injury.

PREDICTION: Heat 108, Wizards 99