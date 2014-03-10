Preview: Wizards at Heat

The Miami Heat look to avoid their first four-game losing streak in over three years when they host the Washington Wizards on Monday night in the opener of a four-game homestand. The Heat should be happy to be back in Miami after going 0-3 on a challenging road trip, capped by a 95-88 overtime loss in Chicago on Sunday. LeBron James was held to 17 points and did not attempt a free throw for the first time in four seasons for the Heat, who lost a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter and ran out of steam in overtime.

The Wizards have won eight of nine and two in a row after a 114-107 victory at Milwaukee on Saturday, Washington’s sixth straight game scoring at least 100 points. Trevor Ariza continued his solid play with 28 points and Bradley Beal had 12 of his 23 in the fourth quarter to lift the Wizards to their 17th road win, tied for the second-highest total in the Eastern Conference.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (33-29): Ariza could have a field day against the Heat, who allow 8.4 3-pointers per game, more than all but three other teams in the NBA. The veteran swingman has been on fire from beyond the arc, making 28-of-41 attempts over a six-game span, including a 5-of-7 showing in the win over the Bucks. Ariza, who has just eight field goals in two games against Miami but five from beyond the arc, is averaging 24.5 points during the hot stretch.

ABOUT THE HEAT (43-17): Unsurprisingly, Miami’s cold spell coincides with one for James, who followed up his record-setting 61-point effort against Charlotte earlier this month with a poor road trip by his standards. He averaged 19.3 points - roughly eight below his season average - on 39 percent shooting and committed nine combined turnovers in the last two games of the excursion. His first contest without a foul shot since Dec. 2, 2009, came in a 45-minute effort Sunday, and the superstar had only four points until a personal surge that began late in the third quarter.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Wizards PG John Wall had 25 points and nine assists in a 114-98 win over the Heat in the most-recent meeting on Jan. 15.

2. Heat SG Dwyane Wade has posted at least 23 points in six of his last seven games.

3. Miami’s last losing streak of at least four games was a five-gamer from Feb. 27-March 8, 2011.

PREDICTION: Heat 99, Wizards 94