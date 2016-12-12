Preview: Wizards at Heat

The Miami Heat can see the halcyon days of the LeBron James-Dwyane Wade-Chris Bosh era growing smaller in the rearview mirror as they drift down the standings. The injury-plagued Heat will try to snap a five-game slide when they host the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Miami got a close up with two of their former stars on the just-completed road trip, which wrapped up with a 114-84 loss at James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and a 105-100 setback at Wade and the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. The Heat kick off a six-game homestand against the Wizards and hope to get a few of the injured players back during that span, with shooting guard Dion Waiters (groin) and forward James Johnson (shoulder) among the possible returnees. The Wizards are trying to climb out of the hole they dug themselves in the first month and won three of the last four games. Star point guard John Wall keyed an 11-0 run late in Saturday's game that helped lift Washington to a 110-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), FSN Sun (Miami)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (9-13): Wall poured in 52 points in a loss to Orlando on Tuesday but settled for more modest point totals in back-to-back wins over Denver (15 points) and Milwaukee (24). The former No. 1 overall pick handed out 11 assists on Saturday to record his seventh double-double in the last 10 games, and Washington is 6-4 in that span. Shooting guard Bradley Beal continues to play well alongside Wall and scored 20 points on Saturday to reach that plateau for the eighth time in the last 11 contests.

ABOUT THE HEAT (7-17): Miami point guard Goran Dragic and center Hassan Whiteside are the only consistent producers in the lineup and they are dealing with defenses game planning to stop them specifically. Whiteside is banged up along with most of the team and was benched down the stretch on Friday but came back on Saturday and delivered 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks while dealing with foul trouble. Dragic finished with 21 points and 11 assists in the loss and is averaging 21.8 points in six games this month.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Heat reserve SG Tyler Johnson is averaging 16.8 points in the last four games.

2. Wizards SF Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 19 points on Saturday.

3. Whiteside collected 18 points and 18 rebounds in a 114-111 win at Washington on Nov. 19.

PREDICTION: Wizards 116, Heat 103