Heat 107, Wizards 95: Chris Bosh racked up 26 points and 15 rebounds and Norris Cole added a career-high 23 points as host Miami opened the post-LeBron James era with a victory. Dwyane Wade scored 21 points and Luol Deng chipped in 12 for the Heat. Bosh scored 19 of his 26 in the first half and finished 9-of-18 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

Drew Gooden and Marcin Gortat scored 18 points apiece and Paul Pierce added 17 in his Wizards debut. John Wall collected 16 points and 11 assists and Otto Porter Jr. scored 13 off the bench.

Rasual Butler’s 3-pointer pulled the Wizards within 76-75 with 9:36 remaining, but the Heat responded with an 8-0 run including three-point plays from Bosh and rookie James Ennis, who ignited the crowd with a one-handed dunk over Andre Miller in transition. Washington got within one again midway through the quarter before Mario Chalmers’ 3-pointer sparked a 6-0 burst and Miami held on.

The Wizards closed the first quarter with a 7-0 spurt to take a 28-22 lead, but Bosh scored 13 points during a 17-6 surge by the Heat to begin the second quarter. Bosh hit a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in the half to make it 53-49 before Garrett Temple answered with a shot from the arc just before the buzzer to pull Washington within one.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Deng (foot) left in the first quarter and Wade (calf) went to the locker room after a hard fall late in the third quarter but both were able to return. … Washington was without suspended big men DeJuan Blair and Nene, and guards Bradley Beal (wrist), Martell Webster (back) and Glen Rice Jr. (ankle) are out with injuries. … The Wizards have not won a season-opener since 2009.