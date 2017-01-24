Wizards collect road win over Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- John Wall always relishes playing in his home state, and he put on another show in front of family and friends on Monday night.

Wall scored 24 points and played lock-down defense on Kemba Walker, and the Washington Wizards rolled past the Charlotte Hornets 109-99 at the Spectrum Center.

Wall, a native of Raleigh, hit his first five shots from the field as the Wizards took control quickly and led by as many as 16. Even more, he frustrated Walker in a battle of All-Star hopeful point guards, holding Walker to 7-of-24 shooting from the field.

"It's great," Wall said. "It's always great to play at home. A lot of friends and family come out and I get a big ovation, so I enjoy it. I embrace it every time."

The Wizards (24-20) won for the fifth time in their last six games. The only loss in that stretch was a 113-112 road loss at Detroit on Saturday. They are 8-2 in their last 10.

"We're improving," Wall said. "We're improving in a lot of ways. Even after the Detroit game, Coach told us we have to understand we're a good team. When we play together, on both sides of the floor, and trust each other, we're a good team. At the end of the day, we've just got to believe it all the time."

Wizards coach Scott Brooks was extremely pleased afterward.

"Obviously, winning two out of three on the road with a tough loss in Detroit, it was a good trip for us," Brooks said. "A lot of good play by a lot of guys. When you win on the road, you have to play with toughness. You have to play with complete belief in each other and what we do. I think we've been doing that. We just have to continue to do that."

The Wizards also got 23 points from Markieff Morris, 18 points from Bradley Beal, 14 points and 13 rebounds from Otto Porter Jr. and 10 points from Kelly Oubre Jr.

They shot 53.8 percent from the field on a night when they held the Hornets to 38.9 percent shooting from the floor.

Wall's defense on Walker was special. Walker was 2 of 11 from the field in the first half and got so frustrated that he picked up a technical foul in the second quarter.

"He missed some good looks," Wall said modestly. "He's one of those quick guards you have to keep fighting and chasing and try not to use all your energy so you can create things on the offensive end.

"He had some good looks, but our bigs did a great job of cleaning up in the pick and roll, and a lot of his shots hit the rim."

Walker led the Hornets with 21 points. Marco Belinelli scored 18 and Marvin Williams and Cody Zeller scored 13 each. Nicolas Batum, who has been brilliant all month, struggled to four points on 2-of-9 shooting from the floor.

"We waited too long to really pick things up tonight," Walker said. "The game was over when we really tried our hardest, and you know, it can't be that way. We kind of reverted back to the way that we've been playing, playing in spurts, making a lot of mistakes that we haven't made in the last three games before tonight. It hurt us tonight."

The Hornets (23-22) had a three-game winning streak snapped. They are 3-6 in their last nine games.

"They had more readiness at the start," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. "It's always better when you're the road team if you can play from ahead, and that's pretty much what happened. They played a good game. They were more ready, more aggressive than we were. So we've got to regroup."

NOTES: The Wizards won the only previous game this season, 109-106 in Washington on Dec. 14. The teams meet two more times. ... The Wizards were without F Danuel House Jr. (fractured wrist) and C Ian Mahinmi (platelet rich plasma treatment). ... Wizards G Bradley Beal was questionable going into the game with a foot injury but played 32 minutes and scored 18 points. ... The Hornets were without Jeremy Lamb (metatarsal inflammation). ... The Hornets were playing the fourth game of a five-game homestand. The Wizards were closing out a three-game road trip. ... Wizards G John Wall had one steal, extending his streak to 32 straight games with at least one steal. That is the longest active streak in the league. ... The Wizards are now 10-1 when holding opponents below 100 points. ... The Wizards will return home to host Boston on Tuesday. The Hornets will close out the homestand on Wednesday against Golden State.