Preview: Wizards at Jazz

The Utah Jazz had a few days to lick their wounds after a pair of awful games against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz will look for a quicker start when they return to action by hosting the Washington Wizards on Saturday. The Wizards are enduring the second night of a back-to-back after earning a 101-95 win at the Phoenix Suns on Friday and are fighting through a four-game Western Conference road trip.

Utah scored 23 first-half points in a 98-72 loss at Minnesota on Saturday and followed it up with 39 first-half points in a 112-97 rematch setback at home on Tuesday. Gordon Hayward returned from a five-game absence in Tuesday’s contest and scored 27 points but could not help the Jazz overcome a disadvantage on the interior. Washington will test that depleted interior with the frontline of Nene, Marcin Gortat and Trevor Ariza.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington) ROOT Sports (Utah)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (21-21): Washington lost in its first four opportunities to jump over the .500 mark and may be looking at its best chance to become a winning team with stops at Golden State and the Los Angeles Clippers to close out their road trip and an upcoming homestand that includes Oklahoma City, Portland and San Antonio. The Wizards have won five of their last seven and John Wall is picking up his play of late. The former No. 1 overall pick followed up his triple-double against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday with 18 points and 12 assists on Friday - his third double-digit assist effort in the last five games.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (14-29): Hayward scored 27 points in his return but Utah had no answer for Kevin Love and Nikola Pekovic in the two losses to the Timberwolves. Derrick Favors missed Tuesday’s game with a hip injury and is questionable for Saturday. If Favors can’t go, Enes Kanter could get another start in the middle after going 2-for-8 from the field with six rebounds on Tuesday. “I feel a lot better,” Favors told the Salt Lake Tribune on Friday. “I’ve done lots of therapy with it. … It still kind of hurts when I try to move sideways, when I defensive slide.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Utah has taken three straight in the series and six of the last eight.

2. Washington F Martell Webster (illness) missed Friday’s game and is questionable for Saturday.

3. Utah G Trey Burke has been held to nine points in each of the last two games on a combined 6-for-20 shooting.

PREDICTION: Jazz 98, Wizards 95