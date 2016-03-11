Preview: Wizards at Jazz

The Washington Wizards are losing ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race and attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz on Friday. Washington resides in 10th place in the East with just 19 games remaining and opened a three-game road trip by losing at Portland on Tuesday.

Utah is also spiraling in the wrong direction and has dropped seven of its last eight games after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. The Jazz have slipped to three games behind the eighth-place Houston Rockets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Washington’s slump follows a stretch in which it roared out of the All-Star break with seven victories in nine games. All-Star point guard John Wall has notched back-to-back double-doubles and is averaging 22.6 points and 9.8 assists over the past five games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (30-33): Shooting guard Bradley Beal missed the Portland loss with a bruised pelvis but has a chance to return either against the Jazz or Saturday against the Denver Nuggets. Beal was injured in a hard fall against the Indiana Pacers last Saturday to continue an injury-plagued campaign in which he has also missed time due to shoulder, leg and concussions ailments. Beal is averaging a career-best 17.8 points but has played in just 41 contests.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (29-35): Utah was at the .500 mark before the current slide that threatens to keep them out of the postseason for the fourth straight season. “We’re going to have some more opportunities in the 18 games left,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder told reporters. “Hopefully we get a chance to get some wins and just keep grinding and see where we end up.” The Jazz play three of their next four games at home - including one against the Cleveland Cavaliers - before embarking on a crucial five-game road trip that could seal their fate.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. C Marcin Gortat had 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Wizards recorded a 103-89 home win over the Jazz on Feb. 18.

2. Utah SG Rodney Hood (back) could return after sitting out against Golden State.

3. Washington signed journeyman G Marcus Thornton and waived veteran G Gary Neal.

PREDICTION: Wizards 112, Jazz 109