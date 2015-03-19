Error-prone Wizards hold off Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY -- Turnovers threatened to unravel the Washington Wizards in the final seconds against the Utah Jazz.

On two separate inbounds plays, the Wizards coughed up the ball, giving the Jazz chances to come back and steal a victory. Utah fell short when forward Gordon Hayward missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer, and Washington escaped with an 88-84 victory Wednesday night.

Guard John Wall scored 24 points and collected nine rebounds, and forward Paul Pierce added 18 to lead the Wizards.

Washington (40-28) overcame 22 turnovers to win its fifth consecutive game. Utah finished with a 22-8 advantage in points off of turnovers, but it was not enough to overcome a tough defensive effort from Washington.

“We turned the ball over too much -- over-dribbling sometimes and trying to force passes,” Wall said. “They’re a great defensive team. But I think we played better defense in the second half. We got those guys to shoot a low percentage. Other than putting them on the free-throw line in the second half, we did a great job in the second half in playing team defense.”

Hayward scored 26 points to lead Utah. Forward Derrick Favors added 16 points and nine rebounds, and guard Trey Burke chipped in 14 off the bench for the Jazz, who saw their six-game winning streak end.

Poor shooting in both halves hindered Utah. Two nights after setting franchise records for made 3-pointers in a first quarter and a first half and tying another franchise record for made 3-pointers in a game, the Jazz struggled from the perimeter.

Utah went just 1-for-11 (9.1 percent) from 3-point range before halftime and finished 4-for-22 (18.2 percent) from outside.

“We saw their last game where they made 15,” Wizards coach Randy Whitman said. “We knew what to expect, and we made a conscious effort to run them off the line. Make them put the ball on the floor and take it inside rather than giving them threes.”

Washington led throughout the fourth quarter, but the Wizards experienced plenty of anxious moments in the final minute.

Utah (30-37) cut Washington’s lead to two points twice in the final seconds. Jazz center Rudy Gobert forced Pierce to commit a turnover on an inbound pass, and Hayward hit two free throws with 15 seconds left. Pierce hit two free throws, but Hayward responded with an alley-oop dunk.

The Wizards turned it over again on an inbounds pass to Wall with 11 seconds left, giving Utah the ball with a chance to hit the winning shot. Hayward fired a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim, and Wall hit two free throws to ice the victory.

“I knew as soon as it left my hand,” Hayward said. “I didn’t think it was good. I rushed it a little bit. I didn’t think I had as much space as I had. I hit him with the jab, and he backed off.”

Hayward drilled Utah’s only 3-pointer of the first half and slashed to the basket for a layup to bookend an 11-3 run that gave the Jazz a 13-7 lead early in the first quarter. The Wizards quickly rallied and tied the game at 17-17 on back-to-back 3-pointers from Pierce and forward Drew Gooden and then went ahead 20-18 on a jumper from Gooden.

Washington led by two at halftime, then padded the margin in the third quarter with an 18-4 surge. Wall and Pierce powered the run. Pierce drained a trio of 3-pointers from the perimeter. His final one gave the Wizards a 63-54 lead with 2:55 left in the period.

The Jazz rallied, and Favors scored to make it 78-75 in the fourth quarter. Wall drained back-to-back jumpers to push Washington’s lead back to 84-78 with 3:05 left.

Even with all the timely baskets, Washington could never quite shake Utah until the final seconds.

“Our defense was swarming,” Hayward said. “We still played well defensively. They hit some tough shots, especially down the stretch.”

NOTES: Jazz C Rudy Gobert averaged 10.4 points, 15.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in his previous 13 games. He finished with nine points, 14 rebounds and two blocks against the Wizards. ... Washington improved to 20-1 this season when shooting 50 percent or better from the floor. The Wizards finished at 52.4 percent (33-for-63) on Wednesday. ... Wizards C Marcin Gortat was averaging 15.3 points and 9.7 rebounds during March before Wednesday. He got nine boards but was held to seven points against the Jazz. ... Utah ranks first in the NBA in scoring defense since the All-Star break. The Jazz allowed an average of 83.2 points per game in their past 14 games, and they lost only three times in that span.