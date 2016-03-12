Jazz’s Mack gets back at Wizards with 27-point night

SALT LAKE CITY -- Shelvin Mack enjoyed having a career night against the team who drafted him. Truth be told, he might have enjoyed going off like never before against the team that also cut him even better.

Mack had his best game of his career and the Utah Jazz looked like a different team on Friday night after a rough couple of weeks in a 114-93 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Mack, coming off a few subpar outings, erupted for a career-high 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field to lift Utah to only its second win in nine games.

The fifth-year point guard, traded to the Jazz at the deadline last month, also had four assists and three rebounds.

“It brought back some memories of when we were at Butler,” Jazz forward Gordon Hayward said, smiling. “I thought he played well tonight.”

Mack grinned when asked if this was more special coming against the team that drafted him 34th overall in 2011.

“Yeah, it definitely felt good, especially with John (Wall) being one of my close friends, just competing against him,” Mack said. “It was just great to get out there and have a great night.”

And how about getting some revenge on the team that cut him?

“A little bit. Everybody has a little motivation,” Mack said. “But they’re a great team. I respect those guys, Coach (Randy) Wittman and all those guys. It was just a different situation.”

Utah, hoping to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2012, improved to 30-35 and moved within 3 1/2 games of eighth-place Dallas in the Western Conference standings.

Hayward scored 18 points and Derrick Favors and Rodney Hood each chipped in 14 points as the Jazz had their highest scoring total since a 117-114 overtime win over Houston a few weeks ago.

The Jazz shot 56.7 percent from the field and hit 9 of 16 3-pointers.

Wall totaled 24 points and nine assists but didn’t have enough help to prevent the Wizards from falling to 30-34 with their fourth straight setback.

“We didn’t come out with any sense of urgency tonight. I don’t know how we can do that with 18 games left,” Wittman said. “We talk about the same things over and over again.”

Markieff Morris had 16 points for the Wizards, who play at Denver on Saturday night.

The Jazz travel to Sacramento for a Sunday afternoon game against the Kings.

The game had a peculiar start as both teams traded runs. Washington scored the first seven points followed by an 8-0 spurt by the Jazz. The Wizards then had another seven-point surge, but Utah answered with 12 straight points.

The Jazz settled for a 32-29 lead after the first quarter and increased that to an eight-point halftime lead.

Utah dominated the third quarter, taking a 22-point lead after a three-point play by backup wing Chris Johnson.

Wall tried to make things interesting in the fourth quarter, but his 15-point outburst only served to make the final score less of a blowout.

“They scored the basketball and go to the free-throw line,” Wall said of the Jazz, who were 29 of 38 from the free throw line. “They were taking the ball to the net most of the night.”

This game was polar opposite of the teams’ first meeting three weeks ago when the Wizards walloped the Jazz 103-89 as both teams returned early from the All-Star break to make up a weather-delayed game.

Wittman was also upset that the Wizards didn’t get their first fast-break points until 9:13 of the fourth quarter.

“We walked the ball up the floor. We settled for lazy, contested shots, didn’t attack the rim,” he said. “Whereas they were the aggressors. They get 38 free throws. That tells you something.”

NOTES: The Jazz had gone 2-7 with Shelvin Mack in the starting lineup since trading for him on deadline day last month, but Utah coach Quin Snyder isn’t about to blame his new player for the recent slide. “What he has done for our team, I don’t think there is any correlation between Shelvin joining our team and losing to Golden State on the road or San Antonio at home or Atlanta at home, or any of the teams that we have played,” Snyder said. “That said, there is always a process of integrating a new player into the team.” ... Jazz SG Rodney Hood returned to the starting lineup after missing Wednesday’s blowout loss at Golden State with lower back pain. ... Mack played for the Wizards and coach Randy Wittman earlier in his five-year career. “I‘m sure he’s comfortable coming right in,” Wittman said, referring to the Atlanta tie between Mack and Snyder. “Sometimes, especially for a point guard, coming into a brand new situation, not knowing the system can take a while.” ... The game featured two Brazilian players: Nene (Washington) and Raul Neto (Utah).