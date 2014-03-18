Preview: Wizards at Kings

The Washington Wizards are not only in excellent position to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2008, but they could host a first-round series if they can take advantage of their remaining schedule beginning Tuesday night at the Sacramento Kings. The Wizards are 1 1/2 games behind the Chicago Bulls for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings after Chicago lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Washington, meanwhile, faces two of the bottom teams in the Western Conference standings, the Kings and Los Angeles Lakers, in its next three games and plays the struggling Portland Trail Blazers in between.

The Kings nearly did Washington a favor and beat the Bulls on Saturday night, but closing out games hasn’t been their specialty, as was the case again Sunday night when they lost by two points after leading the Minnesota Timberwolves with 1:25 remaining. The Kings played without leading scorer and rebounder DeMarcus Cousins against Minnesota, though the move was more aimed at resting his bothersome right knee and he should be available against the Wizards. The Kings will be playing their first game in Sacramento following a season-long seven-game road trip.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CSN+ (Washington), CSNCA (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (35-31): Washington signed veteran forward Drew Gooden through the remainder of the season as his second 10-day contract was set to expire Tuesday. The 32-year-old Northern California native certainly made that decision easier by scoring 21 points and grabbing nine rebounds in Saturday’s victory against the Nets, which leapfrogged the Wizards over Brooklyn for fifth place in the East. Nene did a solid job of guarding Cousins when these teams met last month, but he has missed the last 10 games with a left knee sprain, leaving Marcin Gortat as the next option.

ABOUT THE KINGS (23-44): Things are setting up well for Isaiah Thomas heading into his free agency this summer. The 5-9 point guard is second on the team in scoring (20.5) — topping that mark the past two games and six of the previous 10 — while also leading the Kings in assists (6.3). Thomas, the 60th overall pick in the 2011 draft, gets a chance to display his skills against Washington point guard John Wall, the top pick in the 2010 draft who’s earning around $7.46 million this season compared to around $884,000 for Thomas.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Wizards F Trevor Ariza is shooting 42.2 percent from 3-point range after combining to shoot 32.5 in his first nine NBA seasons.

2. Eleven of the final 16 opponents for the Wizards had losing records entering this week.

3. The Kings leave the Pacific time zone just once more this season, a three-game road trip to Oklahoma City, Dallas and New Orleans at the end of this month.

PREDICTION: Wizards 96, Kings 88