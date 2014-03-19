Kings 117, Wizards 111 (OT): DeMarcus Cousins scored 19 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lift Sacramento over visiting Washington.

Rudy Gay and Isaiah Thomas also scored 24 points for the Kings, with the 5-9 Thomas contributing 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double. Ben McLemore added 11 points, Jason Thompson scored 10 off the bench and Reggie Evans finished with seven points and 10 rebounds for the Kings.

Marcin Gortat had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Wizards. Bradley Beal also scored 19 points, Drew Gooden scored 18 off the bench and John Wall had 14 points and eight assists for Washington.

Wall had a chance to give the Wizards a four-point lead with 17 seconds remaining but missed both free throws; Gay then scored on a floater with five seconds on the clock to tie the score at 100. It was all Cousins, Gay and Thomas in the extra period as they combined for all 17 points, with Thomas hitting four free throws in the final 13 seconds to seal the win.

The Wizards scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 55-47 lead and Cousins picked up his third and fourth fouls less than a minute apart during the run. Wall went to the bench with his fourth foul midway through the third quarter and the Kings pulled ahead in his absence, but Gooden tipped in a missed free throw by Andre Miller at the buzzer to give Washington a 73-70 lead heading into the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Wizards missed out on a chance to move within a game of the Chicago Bulls for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. … The Kings built a 30-19 lead after the first quarter despite two fouls each from Cousins and Gay less than eight minutes into the game. … Wall committed three turnovers in the opening quarter before finishing with five.