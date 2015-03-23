Kings knock off defenseless Wizards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Sacramento Kings will go home after the season’s final regular-season game for the ninth straight season. That disappointment aside, they can take small consolation that their quest for consecutive victories won’t last the summer.

They can thank the Washington Wizards defense -- or what coach Randy Wittman said was a lack of it -- for that development.

Forward Rudy Gay scored 26 points, and the Kings made 50.6 percent of their shots from the field and canned eight 3-pointers in a 109-86 blowout of the Wizards at Sleep Train Arena that gave Sacramento consecutive victories for the first time since before Thanksgiving.

In doing so, they dropped the Wizards (40-30) a game back of the Chicago Bulls in the loss column and one games out overall in the race for fourth place in the Eastern Conference and home-court advantage in the opening round of the playoffs. Washington has dropped two straight after a five-game winning streak and has surrendered an average of 111 points in those games.

“If we don’t come with a more defensive focus, especially at the beginning of the game, then we’ve shown in our last two (games) then we don’t have a chance,” Wittman said. “That’s really it. It’s as simple as that.”

Gay, coming off a 33-point effort in Sacramento’s 101-91 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, canned 10 of his 19 shots to pace five Kings in double digits, and Sacramento earned consecutive wins for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Nov. 20-25.

That winning streak was two coaches ago. The Kings fired head coach Michael Malone on Dec. 14, and then let interim coach Tyrone Corbin go at the All-Star break.

The Kings also held their second straight opponent under 100 points, the first time they’ve done that since holding the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers under the century mark Dec. 8-9. That showing followed nine straight contests in which Sacramento’s opponent scored at least 106.

“We’re trying to improve in that area, and it starts at the point of attack, which is me,” Kings point guard Ray McCallum said. “So I’ll own that. I’ve been working hard to get that ball out of the distributor’s hands. The last two games have been huge for us that way.”

Center DeMarcus Cousins returned from a two-game absence caused by a right calf strain and put up 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Forward Omri Casspi, receiving his second straight start from coach George Karl, contributed 14 points and five assists.

“We talked about that before the game,” Casspi said of the Kings’ long drought without consecutive wins. “We knew it had been a lot. We’ve been through a lot, but we brought a lot of energy. We carried momentum in from the last game, we playing with a lot of confidence, and we made a lot of shots.”

Sacramento (24-45) improved to 6-11 under Karl, including 4-4 at home.

Guard Bradley Beal scored 19 points to pace the Wizards but managed just two points on 1-for-3 shooting after halftime.

The Wizards made six of their first 12 shots, then converted just 29 of 77 (33 percent) the rest of the way.

“We shouldn’t be talking about who’s getting shots,” Wittman said. “It has nothing to do with our offense.”

The Kings took a 50-40 lead into halftime, then blew open the contest as Gay, Cousins, Casspi, McCallum and guard Ben McLemore all scored during an 18-6 blitz to start the third quarter. Sacramento outscored Washington 33-20 in the third, took a 20-point lead into the final 12 minutes and never was challenged in the final quarter.

McLemore finished with 17 points, all of them in the second half. McCallum contributed 13 points and six assists.

Forward Nene added 11 points, and forward Drew Gooden had 10 for the Wizards. Guard John Wall, who scored a season-best 31 points to go with 12 assists in Washington’s 113-97 win over Sacramento on March 14, was held to nine points on 3-for-10 shooting. He also committed four turnovers to go with his eight assists.

NOTES: Wizards G Ramon Sessions, who finished with nine points, was averaging 6.0 points and 2.5 assists in 17.2 minutes in his first 15 games with Washington before Sunday. He averaged 5.4 points, 2.7 assists and 17.8 minutes in 36 games with Sacramento before being acquired for G Andre Miller on Feb. 19. ... Miller finished with six points. He was averaging 7.0 points, 5.7 assists, and 23.6 minutes in his first 16 games Sacramento before Sunday, after averaging 3.6 points, 2.8 assists and 12.4 minutes with Washington. ... Twelve of the 17 players who suited up for Sacramento this season started at least one contest. ... C Marcin Gortat averaged 14.0 points in Washington’s first nine games this month before Sunday, his highest scoring average of any month this season. ... The Kings finish off a five-game homestand Tuesday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers. ... Sacramento then plays eight of its final 12 contests on the road. ... The Wizards visit the Golden State Warriors on Monday.