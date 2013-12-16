Preview: Wizards at Knicks

The New York Knicks have more than doubled their win total in less than two weeks’ time, and they can match a season-high with their second straight victory when they host the Washington Wizards on Monday. The Knicks have won four of their last seven - albeit with a 41-point loss mixed in - and are coming off a 111-106 win over Atlanta. New York has won 10 straight home games against the Wizards, who have dropped four straight overall.

The Knicks, who are still awaiting the return of center Tyson Chandler (broken fibula), will be without point guard Raymond Felton (hamstring), just as they were in a 98-89 loss at Washington on Nov. 23. “We know it’s a different team without Raymond,” Wizards point guard John Wall told reporters. “Raymond does a great job of penetrating and getting shots for those guys.” The Wizards, who are 3-8 on the road, have their own injury woes with shooting guard Bradley Beal (stress injury in right fibula) still out and forward Nene (foot) expected to miss his fourth straight game.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Washington, MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (9-13): Washington has a talented offensive team when healthy, but that hasn’t happened often enough. Wall has stepped up his offense since Beal’s injury and is averaging career highs in points (19.5) and assists (9.3), and Trevor Ariza (15.5 points) has been hot since returning from a hamstring injury. Big man Marcin Gortat (13.1 points, nine rebounds) has put up decent numbers but also has expressed frustration with his role in coach Randy Wittman’s system.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (7-16): Moving the ball and getting balanced scoring is not New York’s strength, and that’s especially true with Felton out. The offense runs through Carmelo Anthony (26 points, 9.2 rebounds), though reserve forward Amar‘e Stoudemire has come on strong lately, averaging 14 points and five rebounds over the past six games. J.R. Smith, one of the Knicks’ top contributors off the bench, has been limited to two points in each of the past two games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Anthony has led the Knicks in scoring, either tied or outright, in all 23 games this season, the longest such streak to start a season in the NBA since Nate Archibald did it in Kansas City’s first 44 games of the 1972-73 campaign.

2. New York allows 9.2 offensive rebounds per game, the most in the NBA.

3. Washington has lost the last eight games Nene has missed and is 3-24 without him since the start of last season.

PREDICTION: Knicks 103, Wizards 100