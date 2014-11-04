Preview: Wizards at Knicks

As Carmelo Anthony goes, so often go the New York Knicks, a pattern playing out in a big way early in the season. Anthony and the Knicks look to ride his recent surge and win their third straight game when they host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. After scoring 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting in a dismal 104-80 loss to Chicago in the season opener, Anthony has averaged 26.5 points on 53.8 percent shooting in back-to-back victories over Cleveland and Charlotte.

The nine-time All Star became the 40th member of the 20,000-point club and scored the final three points of a 96-93 victory over the Hornets on Sunday. He is one of eight active members of the club, including Wizards swingman Paul Pierce, who had a very different experience his last time out, getting ejected in Washington’s home opener, a 108-97 win over Milwaukee on Saturday. Nene led a balanced attach with 22 points for the Wizards, who swept three games from the Knicks last season, including a pair of one-point wins in Madison Square Garden.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Washington, MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (2-1): Pierce’s ejection turned out to be a silver lining for Washington, as it provided an opportunity for Otto Porter Jr., the former No. 3 overall pick who did little as a rookie last season. With Pierce in the locker room, Porter scored 19 of his career-high 21 points in the second half while playing all 24 minutes, a far cry for a player who has worked hard to erase the sting of his rookie campaign. “I’ve just been getting in the gym and going after my coaches to prepare for games like this and to always stay ready,” Porter told the Washington Post.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (2-1): Center Amar‘e Stoudemire said during the preseason that he was feeling great after enduring three straight injury-plagued seasons and he looked pretty healthy Sunday. The 12-year veteran posted 17 points and 10 rebounds in only 23 minutes in the win over Charlotte. Stoudemire’s production has bolstered a second unit that has been a big boost for New York; the Knicks’ bench averages 38.5 points, fourth in the NBA, while hitting a league-high five 3-pointers per game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Anthony was held to 21.7 points against Washington last season, his lowest average versus an Eastern Conference opponent, and had nine turnovers in the most recent encounter April 4.

2. Wizards SG Garrett Temple has averaged 15 points on 58.8 percent shooting over his last two games.

3. Washington is second in the NBA with a 50.4 percent mark from the floor.

PREDICTION: Knicks 97, Wizards 91