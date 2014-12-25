Preview: Wizards at Knicks

The Washington Wizards’ meeting with the New York Knicks on Thursday was intended to be a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders when the NBA selected the game to begin its annual Christmas Day showcase. Unfortunately, only one of the teams kept up its end of the bargain. The Wizards are off to one of the best starts in franchise history, but the host Knicks are on a five-game skid and have the most losses in the league.

Washington, two games behind Toronto for the best record in the East, is on just its second losing streak of the season after falling 99-91 at home to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Starting shooting guard Bradley Beal had 15 points but did not score after after being hit in the head during the third quarter and going through concussion protocol, although he did return. The Knicks, meanwhile, have been off since losing 118-108 to the Raptors on Sunday — their 15th defeat in their past 16 games.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (19-8): Among the players who struggled in the loss to Chicago was 11-year NBA veteran Rasual Butler, who went 1-for-7 from the field for his worst shooting performance of the season. The journeyman has been a pleasant surprise off the bench for Washington, averaging 10.8 points after never exceeding five points a game in the previous four seasons. His struggles against the Bulls were particularly surprising considering he was coming off a 17-point outing Sunday against Phoenix — one of six times he has scored at least 14 points this month.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (5-25): Carmelo Anthony keeps producing even as the losses mount. Anthony leads the team with 23.7 points per game and has scored in double figures in all but one game he has appeared in this season. The seven-time All-Star acknowledged being 20 games under .500 is difficult to imagine, telling reporters “it doesn’t seem real” after the loss to Toronto.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Knicks F Amar’e Stoudemire, who has rested the previous two games, is expected to play Thursday, while G J.R. Smith (heel) is day-to-day.

2. Washington is making just its second Christmas Day appearance since 1988 and hasn’t won on the holiday since a 102-97 triumph over Philadelphia in 1986.

3. New York is 3-12 at Madison Square Garden and has lost its past six home games.

PREDICTION: Wizards 101, Knicks 91