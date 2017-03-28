Preview: Wizards at Lakers

The Washington Wizards knocked off the defending NBA champions in the pivotal opener of a five-game road trip and now take on the team with the second-worst record in the NBA in the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Washington posted an impressive 127-115 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday and is looking to remain ahead of the Toronto Raptors in the battle for third place in the Eastern Conference.

All-Star point guard John Wall scored 37 points in the victory over Cleveland and coach Scott Brooks was pleased with his team's performance. "They're the defending champions," Brooks told reporters. "They've been playing incredible basketball all year. Our guys did a great job. Give our guys credit. This is the way you want to start the road trip." The Lakers continue to be outmatched most nights and Sunday's 97-81 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers was their 15th defeat in the past 17 games. D'Angelo Russell, who was recently moved to shooting guard, scored 22 points versus Portland and topped 20 four times this month.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (45-28): Washington has a 10-5 record in March and is aiming to continue the roll on a trip that includes a second game in Los Angeles on Wednesday against the Clippers and concludes with games against the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors. Wall topped 20 points on 10 occasions this month and is averaging 24.2 points and 10.5 assists. Shooting guard Bradley Beal reached double digits in 31 consecutive games and scored 20 or more points 12 times in March.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (21-52): Rookie forward Brandon Ingram (knee) is dealing with patellar tendinitis and his status is uncertain for Tuesday's game. Ingram has been more comfortable lately with 10 consecutive double-digit games and is averaging 14.8 points during the stretch. Point guard Jordan Clarkson injured his right pinkie finger against the Trail Blazers - halftime X-rays were negative - but was just 4-for-16 shooting for 10 points after establishing a career best of 35 points and eight 3-pointers in Friday's 130-119 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Wall tallied 33 points as the Wizards posted a 116-108 home win over the Lakers on Feb. 2.

2. Los Angeles PF Julius Randle scored just four points on 2-of-7 shooting against Portland after averaging 21 points over the previous two games.

3. Washington backup SG Bojan Bogdanovic (back) is expected back after a one-game absence.

PREDICTION: Wizards 117, Lakers 92