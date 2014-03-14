Preview: Wizards at Magic

The Washington Wizards look to get their offense back in gear after two rough outings when they visit the Orlando Magic on Friday night. The Wizards averaged 87.5 points in losses to Miami and Charlotte, after posting 115.5 points per contest over the previous six, as they prepare to face a Magic team that has struggled on the defensive end much of the season. Washington is a half-game behind Brooklyn for fifth in the East and 13th-place Orlando comes in with four straight defeats.

The Wizards are one of four teams in the East with a winning record on the road (17-15), notching victories in five of the last six games away from home. Washington’s leading scorer John Wall put up 27 points in a 115-106 victory over the Magic on Feb. 25 as the Wizards made 10-of-16 from behind the 3-point arc. Orlando will try to extend its win streak over Washington at home to eight games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Washington, FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (33-31): Wall rebounded from a pair of rough outings to score 23, but none in the fourth quarter, as Washington collapsed in a 98-85 loss to Charlotte on Wednesday. Wall averages 19.6 points while Bradley Beal (17) and Trevor Ariza (14.9) give the Wizards one of the best scoring trios in the league. Marcin Gortat has recorded 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while newly-signed forward Drew Gooden has taken up some of the slack with Nene and Kevin Seraphin injured, averaging 11 points the last four games.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (19-47): Orlando gave up 97 points in the final three quarters of a 120-112 loss to Denver on Wednesday – only its third defeat in the last 10 home games. Arron Afflalo poured in 24 points, his highest output in four games since returning from an ankle injury, and Nikola Vucevic continued his strong play with his eighth consecutive double-double – 32nd of the season – against Denver. Rookie Victor Oladipo is 10-of-18 from the field and has committed only two turnovers in 47 minutes over the last two contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Ariza has made all nine of his 3-point attempts in two games against Orlando this season, scoring 46 combined.

2. Orlando G Jameer Nelson had 19 points Wednesday – his highest scoring game since collecting 22 on Jan. 24 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

3. Washington is in the top 10 of the league in both assists and steals, while the Wizards are tied for fourth in forcing turnovers (15.6).

PREDICTION: Wizards 102, Magic 94