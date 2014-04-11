Preview: Wizards at Magic

The Washington Wizards have plenty of work to do in the final four regular-season contests with their first voyage into the playoffs in six years on the horizon. The Wizards look to find their rhythm with power forward Nene back in the lineup and win the battle for sixth place in the Eastern Conference, starting with a visit to the Orlando Magic on Friday. Washington is tied with Charlotte for the sixth spot, which would mean a first-round matchup with Toronto instead of Indiana or Miami.

The Wizards have beaten the Magic all three times this season and five of the last six overall, including an overtime triumph on March 14 in Orlando. John Wall averages 19.7 points and 8.7 assists to lead Washington against the Magic, who have struggled on the road but are making a habit of beating playoff-bound teams at home. Orlando beat Brooklyn 115-111 on Wednesday and owns wins over Charlotte and Portland recently on its home court.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic-Plus (Washington), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (40-38): Washington dropped a 94-88 decision to Charlotte in overtime Wednesday, but Nene returned from injury with 10 points in 17 minutes. “I thought he did fine,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman told reporters. “For being out seven weeks, he was a little rusty, a little winded. But you can tell the big difference that he makes for us.” Trevor Ariza, only 4-of-24 from the field in his last three games, has been a thorn in the side of Orlando this season -- averaging 22.3 points and making 13-of-17 from 3-point range.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (23-55): Orlando has a chance to finish over .500 at home with two games left (19-20) and has won four of its last seven overall as it builds confidence for 2014-15. Leading scorer Arron Afflalo (18.6) recorded 43 points over the previous two contests after a mini-slump and Tobias Harris is shooting 54.9 percent while averaging 16.1 points the last eight. Center Nikola Vucevic, averaging 14.2 points and 11 rebounds, missed the last three games due to a sore left Achilles and Orlando is only 4-17 without him this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Former Magic C Marcin Gortat has averaged 20.3 points and 10 rebounds over his last four games for the Wizards.

2. Orlando C Dewayne Dedmon, playing for his third team this season, is averaging seven rebounds in fewer than 18 minutes per game over the last four.

3. Washington G Bradley Beal shot 58.6 percent from the field in a four-game span before making only 4-of-15 (0-of-5 from 3-point range) on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Wizards 104, Magic 96