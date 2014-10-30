Preview: Wizards at Magic

The Washington Wizards look to salvage a split of their season-opening Florida swing when they take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday. The Wizards will be closer to full strength than they were in a 107-95 loss at Miami on Wednesday, as big men Nene and DeJuan Blair will return from a one-game suspension. Both teams are missing young stars with Orlando’s Victor Oladipo and Washington’s Bradley Beal injured.

The Magic opened their campaign with a 101-84 loss at New Orleans on Wednesday and had their hands full with the Pelicans’ big men. The Wizards were outrebounded 44-36 by Miami, but having Nene and Blair back should make a huge difference in the paint. Orlando has won 11 of the last 18 meetings, but Washington swept the four-game series last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN (Washington), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (0-1): Washington won’t be at full strength for some time with Beal (wrist) and Martell Webster (back) out for extended periods, but it will be much closer to 100 percent Thursday. Second-year guard Glen Rice Jr. (ankle) could return after missing the opener, which would bolster the backcourt depth. Star point guard John Wall, who had 16 points and 11 assists in the opener, could be a matchup problem for an inexperienced Orlando backcourt.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (0-1): Tobias Harris (25 points) and Nikola Vucevic (15 points, 23 rebounds) put up big numbers in the opener, but Orlando lacks a third scoring threat with Oladipo (facial fracture) sidelined. Oladipo’s absence means Orlando has turned to rookie Elfrid Payton as its starting point guard, and he held his own with seven assists and only two turnovers in his debut. The Magic’s lack of depth showed late against the Pelicans, though, as New Orleans ripped off a 15-3 run late in the third quarter and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Orlando is 17-7 all-time in home openers and has won 12 of its last 15.

2. Washington SF Otto Porter Jr., who never scored in double figures in 37 games as a rookie last season, had 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting against Miami.

3. The Magic have made a 3-pointer in 575 consecutive games dating to March 17, 2007.

PREDICTION: Wizards 98, Magic 93