Preview: Wizards at Magic

The Washington Wizards stalled out in the second round of the playoffs last spring but remain a challenger in the Eastern Conference with John Wall leading the way. The Orlando Magic, who host the Wizards in the season opener on Wednesday, are hoping a new coach can take them back to the postseason for the first time since 2012.

The Magic brought in former point guard and veteran coach Scott Skiles over the summer, and his first task is getting the young roster to put forth consistent effort on the defensive end. “Not to take anything away from any other coaches, but at this level with how talented the guys are, if you are going to be a really good defensive team it takes a major commitment from the players in time, effort and staying with your schemes,” Skiles tols the team’s official website. “Occasionally you will run across players who don’t want to do it (defensively), and then you have to hold them accountable.” The Wizards swept the fourth-seeded Toronto Raptors in the first round last spring but squandered a 2-1 lead in the semifinal series against Atlanta and enter the 2015-16 campaign hoping to take another step forward. Washington will have to take that step without playoff hero Paul Pierce, who joined the Los Angeles Clippers in the offseason.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (2014-15: 46-36): Washington is entering a make-or-break season with 11 players scheduled to be free agents following the campaign and obvious questions looming about whether or not the franchise will pursue local superstar Kevin Durant next summer in free agency. “If we had some younger guys or guys didn’t understand the business of this league and how people get their money, then it might be a problem,” veteran guard Garrett Temple, who is one of the impending free agents, told the Washington Post. “But since we have a team full of veterans that understand what’s going on, everybody understands that when you win games, people get paid.” Bradley Beal, who averaged 23.4 points during the playoff run, is a restricted free agent at the end of the season and is expected to take another step forward.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (2014-15: 25-57): Skiles takes over a team brimming with young talent like Nikola Vucevic, Tobias Harris, Aaron Gordon, Victor Oladipo, Evan Fournier, Mario Hezonja, Shabazz Napier and Elfrid Payton - all 25-or-under. Payton, who sat out the last three weeks with a hamstring injury but is expected to play on Wednesday, leads the charge as he enters his second season. The Louisiana-Lafayette product averaged 11.1 points, 8.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals after the All-Star break last season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Wizards have taken eight straight in the series.

2. Washington F Nene (calf) sat out the final four preseason games and is questionable for Wednesday.

3. Gordon (foot) is questionable after being limited in the preseason and sitting out the final game.

PREDICTION: Magic 92, Wizards 90