Wizards 96, Magic 86: Nene scored 17 points off the bench and Bradley Beal added 16 as visiting Washington finished a four-game sweep of Orlando this season.

Trevor Booker contributed 14 points while John Wall added 10 points and 12 assists for the Wizards, who moved one game ahead of Charlotte for sixth in the Eastern Conference. Marcin Gortat had 12 points and reserve Otto Porter Jr. chipped in nine for Washington, which trailed by 14 in the first half.

Arron Afflalo led the way with 19 points while Jameer Nelson scored 12 and handed out 11 assists for the Magic, who had 18 turnovers. Kyle O’Quinn registered 13 points, Doron Lamb had 11 and Tobias Harris added 10 for Orlando.

The Magic were within 83-82 with 4:37 left in the game before baskets by Gortat and Porter, followed by Beal’s free throw, increased Washington’s advantage to six. The Wizards forced a 24-second violation and had two blocks to go along with hoops by Trevor Ariza and Booker to push their lead to 92-82 with 1:35 left.

Orlando led by as much as 14 early in the second quarter after Lamb’s 3-pointer and settled for a 51-45 lead at intermission, holding Washington to 35 percent shooting. Wall capped a 9-0 burst with a jumper that put the Wizards up three in the third, but Nelson’s seven points helped the Magic surge ahead 70-67 going into the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ariza, who came in 13-of-17 from 3-point range on the season against Orlando, was 0-of-4 as Washington made only two of their 19 attempts from beyond the arc. … Orlando C Nikola Vucevic missed his fourth straight game with a sore left Achilles but is expected to join the team on its two-game road trip to Brooklyn (Sunday) and Chicago (Monday). … The Wizards are 18-11 in their last 29 road games.