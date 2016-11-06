Green helps Magic edge Wizards

ORLANDO -- Reserve forward Jeff Green scored 18 points, including 10 in the final period, to lead the Orlando Magic to an 88-86 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night at the Amway Center.

The Magic (3-3) won their third consecutive game after rebounding from a 10-point deficit early in the fourth quarter. Green hit a 3-pointer with 3:20 remaining for a 84-82 lead they never lost.

Magic guard Evan Fournier had 13 points. Forward Serge Ibaka had 11 points and seven rebounds. Reserve Mario Hezonja had nine points, including eight in the fourth-quarter rally. Reserve center Bismack Biyombo had nine points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

The Wizards (1-4) were led by forward Markieff Morris, who had 18 points and eight rebounds. Center Marcin Gortat had eight points and a game-high 14 rebounds while Otto Porter, Jr. recorded 10 points and 13 rebounds. Andrew Nicholson had nine points and four rebounds in 10 minutes.

Morris missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that could have won the game. He hit a pair of free throws with 6 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 88-86. Magic center Nikola Vucevic missed two free throws with 1.1 seconds remaining, setting up Morris’ final shot.

The Magic took a 79-73 lead with an 18-3 run early in the fourth. Beal scored seven consecutive points to give the Wizards a 82-81 lead with 4:15 remaining.

The Wizards led 70-61 going into the final period. They led by 10 early in the fourth, but the Magic rallied with three quick baskets from Hezonja.

The Magic, who shot only 33 percent from the field in the first half, quickly hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter to cut the deficit from 10 points to one. The Wizards, though, responded with a 16-4 run, including seven consecutive points from former Magic player Andrew Nicholson.

The Wizards led 50-40 at intermission. Morris led everyone with 14 points in the first half, including 12 in the second period when he made all four of his field goal attempts.

They led by as many as 11 points in the second period. Wizards reserve Marcus Thornton hit a pair of baskets in an 11-0 run midway in the second period for a 40-32 lead. Morris followed with his only 3-pointer of the period.

The Wizards also made an 18-2 run early in the game and took an 18-12 lead. The Magic made 1 of 10 field goal attempts during the Washington run. Tomas Satoransky, starting in place of John Wall at point guard, hit a pair of early baskets.

The Magic scored the first six points and also led 29-27 early in the second. Fournier led the Magic with seven points in the first half, but made only 1 of 5 field goal attempts.

NOTES: The Wizards were without All-Star PG John Wall, who had 21 points and 10 rebounds in Friday night’s win over Atlanta. The Wizards decided that Wall, who had surgery on both knees this summer, would sit out on the second night of back-to-back games in the early part of the season. Rookie G Tomas Satoransky, from the Czech Republic, started in his place. Wall has averaged 19 points and 8.3 assists in his career against the Magic. ... The Wizards came into the game having beaten the Magic in 12 consecutive games. “They beat the heck out of us the last two years,” Magic G Evan Fournier said before the game. “They punked us.” ... Two Wizards reserves, F Andrew Nicholson and C Jason Smith, played for the Magic last season. ... Magic rookie C Stephan Zimmerman was activated before the game, his third activation this season. ... The Magic came into the game leading the NBA in second-chance points (18.8 points per game). ... The Wizards were third in the league in points in the paint (50 per game).