Wizards rally for OT win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Washington Wizards looked Friday night like they actually belonged in the playoffs.

The Wizards, on course for their first playoff appearance since 2008, made the big plays and the big shots like the good teams do, coming from behind on the road to force overtime and beating the Orlando Magic 105-101.

“We’re hungry. We are winning,” Wizards forward Trevor Ariza said. “This was an important game for us, and each one now gets bigger. We can’t get caught up with what happened here in the past, but we all know where we want to be.”

Ariza was part of a well-balanced attack -- four players had double-doubles -- that pulled the Wizards (34-31) virtually even with the Brooklyn Nets (33-30) for the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They play the Nets on Saturday night.

“The playoff (chase) isn’t easy. It’s dirty, and it’s where you want to be,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said. “These kind of games can help you get there.”

All-Star guard John Wall had 21 points and 11 assists, responding to a poor-shooting night by dominating the end of regulation and forcing overtime. Ariza, the veteran forward, had 21 points and 11 rebounds, hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:00 remaining.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal had 20 points and the best defensive play of the game, coming from behind to block an easy layup by Magic guard Jameer Nelson to set up Ariza’s winning shot.

Washington center Marcin Gortat had 19 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, dominating around the lane.

“We’ve put ourselves in good position down the stretch,” Gortat said. “Every one of us has to step up and play big. This win was huge for us. We’re set up pretty well now for where we want to go.”

The Magic (19-48) were led by reserve forward Tobias Harris, who had 21 points. Guard Arron Afflalo scored 18 points. Center Nikola Vucevic had 12 rebounds, but only eight points after struggling with a slight ankle sprain.

Beal sprained his right ankle shortly after his key defensive play and had to be helped off the court. He is questionable for Saturday night’s game against Brooklyn.

The Wizards snapped a two-game losing streak, proving they can win now when their offense is not clicking. They shot just 40 percent from the field (36 of 90), but they hit the shots when they counted. They also made 23 of 29 free throws. The Magic managed just 8 of 10 from the line.

Wall scored eight points in the final 1:05 of regulation, sparking a desperate comeback rally by the Wizards that forced overtime. Before his burst, he had hit only 3 of 13 shots from the field.

“If you want to be an All-Star, and want to be a leader, you have to be able to make those plays late in the game, however you’ve been playing,” Wall said. “We’re growing as a team. We all are.”

The Magic led 85-79 after Harris scored with 1:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. Wall hit a 3-point shot with 10 seconds left to tie the score at 87. He hit a 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining to pull the Wizards within 85-82.

Oladipo sparked the Magic early in the fourth quarter when he scored seven points during a three-minute stretch, giving Orlando a 73-71 lead. But the Magic (19-48) could not withstand the Wizards’ surge.

“I think overall tonight, we played hard enough to win,” Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said. “This is painful. It hurts (to lose like this), but you have to learn from it. We will.”

Wall, who was fined $15,000 by the NBA for his outburst on Wednesday at the officials, received a technical foul for disputing a call midway in the third quarter with the Wizards trailing by six.

The Magic led by as many nine points in the third quarter, but the Wizards closed with a 10-2 run and took a 67-66 lead into the fourth quarter.

NOTES: The Magic came into the game riding a four-game losing streak, allowing opponents 111.8 points and 50 percent shooting from the field. ... In the previous two games against the Magic (both wins) this season, the Wizards hit 19 of 29 shots from 3-point range. ... Since returning from a concussion at the end of January, Magic C Nikola Vucevic has scored in double figures in 20 consecutive games. He came into Friday night with eight consecutive games of double figures in both points and rebounds. ... Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was at the game, being honored as part of the team’s 25-year anniversary celebration. Armstrong, now 46, was one of the most popular player in team history. ... Also at the Amway Center was baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., who played in 2,632 consecutive games in 17 seasons, breaking the ironman mark of Lou Gehrig. Ripken was there for a book signing. ... The Magic have no one on their roster to play every game this season and the Wizards have just two (C Marcin Gortat and G John Wall). ... The Wizards are on course to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and yet coach Randy Wittman is still getting second-guessed a lot this season. “I‘m not Phil Jackson, and I‘m not Larry Brown, and I don’t pretend to be,” he said in radio interview aired Friday. “I‘m a pretty good coach, though. I believe in the things I’ve done here.”