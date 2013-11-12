Preview: Wizards at Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are undefeated at home and strive to add another victory to the ledger when they meet the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Dallas is 3-0 at home and finally recorded a road victory with Saturday’s win against Milwaukee to move one game above .500. Washington is 1-3 on the road and coming off a tough 106-105 overtime loss in Oklahoma City, a contest in which guard Bradley Beal scored a career-best 34 points.

The Wizards are playing the second of a three-game road trip that ends Wednesday in San Antonio. Defense is an issue for Washington, which has allowed more than 100 points in each of its six games and is giving up an average of 106.8. The Mavericks have won their previous three home games by an average of 13.3 points while averaging 117.3 points.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, CSN Washington, FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (2-4): Beal is emerging as a top-notch scorer in his second season. He scored a then career-best 29 points against Brooklyn two nights prior to his stellar outing against the Thunder. Beal tied a career high with six 3-pointers against Oklahoma City while raising his average to a team-best 21 points. “Whenever you’re playing against Kevin Durant and the Thunder, and a playoff team, you just have that chip on your shoulder like, ‘Let’s beat them,’” Beal said. “We have to be able to do this against everybody, not just the top-notch teams.”

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (4-3): Dallas changed its mix and the early-season results have been promising with the club averaging 107 points – second-best in the NBA – and 9.3 3-pointers. Guard O.J. Mayo never clicked with veteran star Dirk Nowitzki last season and center Chris Kaman was a disappointment while slasher Monta Ellis and physical Samuel Dalembert are proving to be better fits. “There is no player that’s ever played in this league that wouldn’t be a better player if he’s on the floor with Dirk Nowitzki because of how the game changes when he’s out there,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Mavericks have won the last six meetings and Washington’s last victory in Dallas came early in the 2009-10 campaign.

2. Dallas is shooting a blistering 83 percent from the free-throw line, while Washington is struggling at 68.4.

3. Nowitzki is 15 points away from passing No. 16 Jerry West (25,192) on the all-time scoring list.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 113, Wizards 106