Preview: Wizards at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets let it fly in their last game, and it led to a franchise-record 21 3-pointers in a one-sided victory over Philadelphia. They’ll try to keep the offensive good times rolling Wednesday night as they entertain the Washington Wizards. Joe Johnson’s 10 3-pointers - eight of which came in a spectacular third quarter - led Brooklyn to a 130-94 rout of the 76ers, while the Wizards come in off a thrilling come-from-behind 102-101 triumph over the New York Knicks.

Johnson’s long-range barrage came up just shy of the NBA record of 12 3-pointers set by Donyell Marshall and equaled by Kobe Bryant - but he’ll meet his match Wednesday in Washington’s Bradley Beal. The second-year guard returned from a nine-game injury absence to score 21 points in the win over the Knicks and is shooting 44.8 percent from 3-point range on the season. That includes a 3-of-5 performance from beyond the arc against New York.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (10-13): Not everyone is happy in the nation’s capital. Big man Marcin Gortat has struggled with his shot of late as teams cut off his path to the basket on pick-and-rolls - and that has resulted in fewer offensive touches near the basket. “I don’t like the position I play,” he told the Washington Post following a loss to Atlanta over the weekend. “I‘m constantly drifting more and more away from the basket. That’s not my game. I‘m capable of making one or two plays ... away from the basket, but I feel more comfortable underneath the basket.”

ABOUT THE NETS (9-15): Brooklyn has had a terrible time with injuries so far this season, but good news may be on the horizon. Small forward Andrei Kirilenko, who has been limited to just four games due to back spasms, believes he’s close to returning. “We don’t know how it’s going to go,” he told the Bergen Record. “But (I) definitely should be ready for ... one of those home games around Christmastime.” The Nets enjoy a three-game homestand over the holiday break, facing Indiana on Monday, Chicago on Christmas Day and Milwaukee on Dec. 27.

1. Beal’s 29 points lifted Washington to a 112-108 overtime win in their last encounter on Nov. 8.

2. Johnson averages 19.2 points in 37 career games versus Washington.

3. Nets C Brook Lopez (ankle) practiced without problems Tuesday and is expected to be in the lineup.

PREDICTION: Nets 100, Wizards 95