Preview: Wizards at Nets

All-Star point guard John Wall could be done for the season with the Washington Wizards having nothing to play for any longer. Wall (knee) has missed the past three games and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he is again sidelined when Washington visits the lowly Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

Wall had played in all 77 of Washington’s game before sitting out last Wednesday’s 121-103 home win over the Nets. The Wizards were eliminated from playoff contention on Friday and coach Randy Wittman is trying to motivate the troops. “I told them when we got eliminated, let’s see if we can get to .500,” Wittman told reporters. “Guys are going to play that maybe haven’t had the opportunities to play. We’ll see if they can take advantage of those minutes. Let’s take pride.” The Nets have dropped eight straight games and were blown out 129-105 by the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (39-41): Wall isn’t the only ailing member of Washington’s backcourt as shooting guard Bradley Beal departed Sunday’s 113-98 victory over Charlotte Hornets after aggravating a pelvis injury. Beal missed four games in March due to the injury and had been playing superb by scoring more than 20 points in four of five games prior to Sunday’s setback. Wittman was unsure of Beal’s status but it wouldn’t be a stunning development if he sat out of the final two contests of the season.

ABOUT THE NETS (21-59): Brooklyn is finishing up a miserable season and looked ill-prepared against Indiana as it trailed by as many as 42 points while being thrashed. “I didn’t see a lot of fight with our starting group,” Nets interim coach Tony Brown told reporters. “I wish they were prepared. I don’t know what to tell you.” The play of backup shooting guard Sean Kilpatrick isn’t an issue as he scored a career-high 26 points and has scored in double figures in 15 of the past 16 games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Wizards have won seven of the last nine meetings.

2. Brooklyn PF Thomas Robinson (knee) is questionable after leaving Sunday’s contest.

3. Washington C Marcin Gortat had 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting and collected 13 rebounds in Sunday’s win.

PREDICTION: Wizards 108, Nets 92