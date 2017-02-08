The Washington Wizards had a season-best seven-game winning streak halted last time out but look to start a new one when they visit the struggling Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Washington's impressive run ended with a hard-fought 140-135 overtime loss to Cleveland on Monday, and now its task is not to overlook the NBA's worst team.

Brooklyn's losing streak reached 10 games on Tuesday, when it dug itself a 17-point halftime hole en route to a 111-107 setback in Charlotte. The Nets are opening a four-game homestand, but they are just 7-20 at Barclays Center and have dropped their last 12 on their own court. The Wizards again displayed their improvement in an epic clash with the Cavaliers, and standout shooting guard Bradley Beal remained on fire with a 41-point performance. It was the third 40-point effort of the season by Beal, who has scored 20 or more on 29 occasions this campaign.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (30-21): Beal and All-Star John Wall have been receiving a lot of help from emerging small forward Otto Porter during Washington's improvement. Porter scored 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting against the Cavaliers while going 5-of-7 from 3-point range to raise his league-leading percentage to 46.7. Wall recorded 22 points and 12 assists versus Cleveland for his 31st double-double of the season as he continues to stake his claim that he's the top point guard in the Eastern Conference.

ABOUT THE NETS (9-43): Brooklyn continues to struggle as it has dropped 21 of its last 22 games, with no end to the misery in sight. Brook Lopez, who scored 20 points against the Hornets, was pleased the team didn't quit, while coach Kenny Atkinson also cited improvement. "We just have these stretches where we get down 17 on the road, and it's very difficult," Atkinson told reporters. "We climbed back, and I was proud of the guys. This group has a lot of fight in them. I'm proud of that. I think it's a group that's still clawing to get a win. We just have to find that breakthrough."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Wizards, who scored 118 points in each of this season's two victories over the Nets, have won five straight meetings and 10 of the last 12.

2. Brooklyn SG Caris LeVert (knee) could return after a two-game absence.

3. Washington is 13-1 this season when holding teams under 100 points.

PREDICTION: Wizards 118, Nets 104