Nets 117, Wizards 80

NEW YORK -- Center Brook Lopez continued his brilliant late-season play with 26 points and nine rebounds and reserve guard Bojan Bogdanovic added a career-high 22 points, including a perfect 6-of-6 from 3-point range, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a critical 117-80 victory over the Washington Wizards Friday night at the Barclays Center.

With the victory, the Nets (37-42) remained tied with Boston for seventh place in the NBA Eastern Conference playoff standings with three games to play in the regular season. The Celtics, who beat Cleveland Friday, own the tiebreaker against the Nets.

Brooklyn, one of the hottest teams in the NBA, won for the 10th time in its last 13 games and is now 12-4 over its last 16. The Nets are also 6-1 in their last seven home games. The Nets now need just one win in their final three games to clinch a playoff berth.

The Wizards (45-34) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end, losing a chance to move into fourth place with Toronto in the conference standings.

Besides Lopez, who has scored 20 or more points in seven of the last nine games, and Bogdanovic, the Nets received 14 points off the bench from guard Jarrett Jack. Guard Deron Williams had nine points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the winners. It was the largest margin of victory this season for the Nets. The 42 points Brooklyn scored in the fourth period is its highest scoring quarter of the year.

The Wizards were led by guard Bradley Beal, who scored 24 points, and center Marcin Gortat, who added 21 points and 16 rebounds.

The Nets took control of the game midway through the first quarter and cruised to their sixth win in their last seven home games.

The Wizards scored the first five points of the game, then the Nets and Lopez simply took over, outscoring Washington 31-9 for the remainder of the first quarter to hold a 17-point lead after one period.

Lopez hit two short running jumpers in the lane, then made a power move down low to give the Nets the lead at 11-5.

Lopez finished the first quarter with 14 points, the same total that the Wizards had, as the Nets took a 31-14 lead heading into the second period.

The Nets increased the lead to 36-14 in the early stages of the second quarter on a hook shot from forward Cory Jefferson, then a 3-pointer from Jack.

Bogdanovic nailed a 3-pointer, giving the Nets their biggest lead at 41-16 with 8:34 left in the second.

Nene had a thunderous slam to cap a 7-0 Washington run, bringing the Wizards to within 47-27 with four minutes left in the first half.

The Nets held a 54-38 lead at intermission, with Lopez scoring 20. Beal had 14 points, all in the second quarter, to lead the Wizards.

Gortat hit a lane jumper that brought the Wizards to within 56-46 with 9:38 left in the third quarter. The Nets took a 75-62 lead into the final period.

The Nets then pushed the lead to 88-62 with a 13-0 run to start the final stanza, keyed by two consecutive 3-pointers from Bogdanovic with 9:59 left in regulation.

NOTES: Wizards coach Randy Wittman said that there was no plan as to when PG John Wall would be rested. “You go through your day-to-day routine and he said that he wasn’t up to speed,” he said. ... Nets G Alan Anderson was out for the fourth straight game with a sprained right ankle. “I don’t know if he’s coming back at all,” Nets coach Lionel Hollins said. ... Hollins said that there was nothing to read into about G Jarrett Jack playing with G Deron Williams down the stretch in Wednesday night’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks. “It was a one-game thing,” Hollins said. ... The Nets do not hold the tiebreaker with Boston, having lost the series, 3-1, but they do hold the advantage against Indiana, having won two of three.