Wizards 111, Nets 96

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Guard John Wall continued his torrid December pace with 22 points and 13 assists to lead the Washington Wizards to a 111-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday afternoon at Barclays Center.

Wall, who came into the game averaging 22.8 points and 11.7 assists during the month, posted his fifth consecutive double-double and 15th of the season.

Center Marcin Gortat had a game-high 25 points and seven rebounds, rookie guard Jarell Eddie scored 12 points off the bench on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range in his NBA debut, forward Kelly Oubre had 12 points and six rebounds and forward Kris Humphries added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Wizards, who won their fourth game in a row.

Leading by two after three quarters, Washington (14-14) scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to take a nine-point lead on a finger-roll by guard Garrett Temple.

The Wizards took control of the game on a 12-0 run, capped by a Wall layup, to seize their largest lead of the game at 102-84 with 4:40 left in regulation. Washington outscored Brooklyn 31-19 in the fourth quarter.

Center Brook Lopez had 19 points and 11 rebounds, forward Thaddeus Young contributed 16 points and 14 rebounds, guard Jarrett Jack had 15 points and 11 assists and guard Bojan Bogdanovic scored 14 points for the Nets (8-22), who dropped their sixth straight at home and lost for the sixth time in their last seven games.

After falling behind early, the Wizards scored nine straight points, capped by a Wall 3-pointer, to take a 12-7 lead. Washington led by as many as 12 in the first half on a hook shot by guard Ramon Sessions with 2:10 left in the first quarter.

Young achieved his 16th double-double of the season in the first half, placing him fourth in the NBA in that category this year and helping the Nets slice into their deficit. Brooklyn pulled within one on a Joe Johnson floater with 8:44 left in the second quarter and trailed 52-50 at halftime.

The Nets took their first lead since early in the first quarter at 66-65 on an 18-foot jumper by Jack with 7:09 left in the third quarter. Brooklyn scored seven straight points, capped by a Bogdanovic 3-pointer, to take its largest lead of the game at 73-67.

The teams exchanged the lead for the remainder of the third quarter with the Wizards up 79-77 heading into the fourth quarter.

NOTES: Wizards F Otto Porter made his return after missing the last three games due to a bruised left thigh. Rookie G/F Jarell Eddie, who signed Wednesday, made his NBA debut against the Nets. ... G Gary Neal missed his second consecutive game with a sore lower back. Also out for the Wizards were F/G Alan Anderson (left ankle surgery), G Bradley Beal (stress fracture, lower right fibula), F Drew Gooden (strained right calf) and F Nene (strained left calf). ... The Nets were without G/F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (fractured right ankle) and F Chris McCullough (right knee rehab). ... The Nets head to the road for three straight games, beginning Monday against the Heat. ... The Wizards head back to Washington to play their penultimate game of 2015, hosting the Clippers on Monday.