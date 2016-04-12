Wizards 120, Nets 111

NEW YORK -- Ramon Sessions collected 21 points and 12 assists in three quarters as the Washington Wizards blew an early 20-point lead before pulling out a 120-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Starting for the fourth consecutive game in place of star point guard John Wall (sore right knee), Sessions recorded his third double-double of the season, which all have occurred during the past week. He made his first five shots and finished 7-for-10.

Sessions had half of his points during the first quarter when the Wizards scored the game’s first 20 points in the opening 4:09.

Besides Sessions, the Wizards (40-41) placed six others in double figures. Marcus Thornton added 19 points, J.J. Hickson had 15, and rookie Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 14 points, including a 35-foot 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to give Washington a 70-69 lead.

The Wizards struggled after blowing the 20-point lead but overcame a pair of six-point deficits in the third and took a 100-98 lead into the fourth. In the early minutes of the fourth, Washington’s reserves finally gained enough separation while Sessions rested.

A 3-pointer by Wizards guard Garrett Temple opened a 112-102 lead with 6:49 remaining, and the advantage was 116-104 about two minutes later after a fastbreak dunk by Hickson. The Nets never got closer than eight the rest of the way.

The Nets (21-60) lost their season-high ninth straight and reached 60 defeats for the fifth time since joining the NBA in 1976. Due to rest and injuries, Brooklyn had nine available players and used its 15th starting lineup since the All-Star break and 22nd overall.

Brooklyn guard Shane Larkin scored a career-high 20 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic also scored 20. Sean Kilpatrick contributed 17 for the Nets, who heard boos after the final horn.

NOTES: The Wizard with the closest connection to Kobe Bryant’s career might be C Marcin Gortat, who played 53 minutes during the 2009 finals when the Orlando Magic lost in five games to the Lakers. Asked about Bryant, Gortat said: “A great player finishing, that’s the greatest of all time. I was fortunate enough to be in his prime. He took one championship from me in 09. (Stuff) happens but he’s a great player.” ... Asked specifically for who was in his starting lineup, Washington coach Randy Wittman’s response was: “We’re going to put five guys out there.” ... Brooklyn F Thomas Robinson (sore right knee) sat out after getting hurt Sunday. ... Washington G Marcus Thornton played with the Nets in the final two months of the 2013-14 season. Since leaving Brooklyn, he has faced the Nets while playing with four different teams.