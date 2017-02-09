Wizards squander lead but top Nets in OT

NEW YORK -- The Washington Wizards found themselves in another long game and not playing well enough to win.

For John Wall and Bradley Beal there was little doubt Otto Porter Jr. was responsible for Washington emerging with a win two nights after a marathon five-point overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Porter scored six of his 20 points in overtime after the Wizards blew a 12-point fourth quarter lead, and Washington escaped with a 114-110 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Beal led the Wizards with 31 points but was 1 of 6 in overtime. Wall added 23 and 12 assists but missed both shot attempts as the Wizards picked up their 24th win in 32 games despite going 3 of 11 in the extra session.

"Big plays for us, offensive rebounds, getting big offensive rebounds, doing a great job defensively for us," Wall said. "He came up and made some big plays for us. Without him we probably wouldn't have won this game."

Porter also added four his 10 rebounds after regulation and each one made a positive impact for the Wizards. Twice he grabbed offensive rebounds of missed shots by Wall and Beal and converted put-back layups for one-point leads.

"We wouldn't have won at all to be honest because they were the aggressors," Beal said of Porter's plays. "They were playing harder. Otto definitely saved us a couple of times."

His third offensive rebound occurred when the game was deadlocked at 107-107. Beal missed a reverse layup, Porter grabbed the rebound and sank the free throws with 1:21 remaining.

"I just try to do whatever it takes," Porter said. "I pretty much saw some of the rebounds. I knew I could get to a couple of them because everybody was ball watching. I do what I do best and that is rebound. I kind of had to go back to the drawing board and a couple of plays."

Washington never trailed after those free throws although it had the sweat out the finish. The Nets were within 111-109 after Bojan Bogdanovic drove through the lane for a dunk with 51 seconds remaining and Beal missed a 21-foot fadeaway on the next possession.

Beal was credited with the rebound after Porter tipped it away from Brooklyn's Randy Foye. Beal then hit two free throws for a 113-109 lead with 18.3 seconds.

"I knew I was a bigger person than Foye, so I was able to knock it away from him," Porter said. "Brad was right there and he was able to get the rebound."

The Nets used their last timeout before Bogdanovic shot an airball on a 3-pointer that was long with 10.8 seconds remaining. Foye split a pair at the line with 7.5 seconds to play to make it 113-110.

Washington then committed a blunder out of the timeout when Wall went out of bounds trying to control his dribble following the inbounds pass. After a review, the call was upheld.

The Nets had a chance for the tie, but Bogdanovic missed a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds to go. With 2.9 seconds left, Wall missed the first free throw but made the second foul shot, and the game ended when Foye's desperation heave from center court was well short.

Bogdanovic led the Nets with 21 points but shot 6 of 18 and missed seven of nine 3-point attempts, including a potential tiebreaking 3-pointer with 7.9 seconds left in regulation.

"We almost had two-wide open shots, especially the second one," Bogdanovic said. "Unfortunately, I missed both shots but I think we came out with great energy after the tough loss last night."

Brook Lopez added 20 points before fouling out late in regulation, and Trevor Booker contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Nets matched their season high with an 11th straight loss.

"It was exciting," Lopez said. "I think we just need to keep competing like that. We've been putting our best foot forward. I think we played a very complete game tonight."

Before getting enough things done in overtime, the Wizards held an 84-72 lead in the opening minutes of the fourth but let it slip away.

The Wizards held a 100-98 lead on a dunk by Marcin Gortat with 1:34 remaining, but the Nets tied it on a short jumper by Bogdanovic with 41.9 seconds left.

With the game still deadlocked, Wall missed two layups with 30 seconds left and Bogdanovic missed a potential tiebreaking 3-pointer with 7.9 seconds remaining. The game reached overtime when Booker was unable to get a shot off before the buzzer.

NOTES: Washington C Ian Mahinmi scored two points in 12 minutes. Mahinmi has missed 50 games this season with various knee issues, but coach Scott Brooks liked how he went through recent practices. "He's ready to play," Brooks said. "He's excited. He's worked extremely hard to put himself in this position." ... Wizards F Markieff Morris (calf) missed his second game of the season. Brooks said he found out about 65 minutes before the opening tip Morris would be unable to play. ... Nets F Quincy Acy (sprained left ankle) missed his second straight game, and there is no timetable for his return. ... According to USA Today, Acy gave $250 gift cards to teammates and shoes to all staff members of the Texas Legends of the D-League after signing a two-year contract with the Nets.