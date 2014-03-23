Preview: Wizards at Nuggets

The Washington Wizards are in a battle for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference and have All-Star point guard John Wall playing at the top of his game. Wall and the Wizards will look to close out a four-game road trip with a 2-2 mark when they visit the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Wall is averaging 24 points and 10.6 assists in his last five games and will be going up against one of the few that can match his speed in Nuggets guard Ty Lawson.

Washington is a game behind the Brooklyn Nets for the No. 5 spot in the East and has No. 4 Chicago and homecourt advantage in the first round in its sights as well. The Wizards could use a better defensive effort than they have shown so far on the trip and are surrendering an average of 113.3 points in the last three games. Denver had won four out of five before dropping a 122-106 decision at Dallas on Friday and has taken four straight at home.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (36-33): Wall handed out 14 assists in each of the last two games and is hitting 50 percent of his 3-point attempts in March to help open things up on the inside. Wall gets plenty of help on the inside from Marcin Gortat, who made a surprising return from a back injury with 13 points and 13 rebounds in a 117-107 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. “He gives us protection at the rim,” coach Randy Wittman told the Washington Post of Gortat. “We he’s not in there, we don’t have that. He’s given it to us all year, that you have to score over going to the basket.”

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (31-38): Denver is staring at a brutal stretch in its effort to reach the .500 mark by the end of the season and has to play San Antonio (twice), Oklahoma City, Houston (twice), Memphis (twice), Golden State (twice) and the Los Angeles Clippers in addition to Washington over its final 13 games. The Nuggets could use some fine-tuning on the defensive end as well but managed to outscore the competition in wins over the Clippers and Detroit Pistons last week. The Mavericks proved to be too much to overcome, however, as Lawson turned the ball over seven times and Dallas knocked down 12-of-22 from beyond the arc in the rout. That defense took another hit on Saturday when it was announced that J.J. Hickson would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hickson is the fourth Nuggets player, after Danilo Gallinari, JaVale McGee and Nate Robinson, to go down with a season-ending injury.

2. Denver took the first meeting 75-74 without Lawson on Dec. 9 to snap a two-game slide in the series.

3. Washington G Bradley Beal has hit multiple 3-pointers in nine straight games.

PREDICTION: Wizards 116, Nuggets 109