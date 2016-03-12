Preview: Wizards at Nuggets

The Washington Wizards are running out of time in their quest for a playoff berth as they visit the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, when they could regain the services of second-leading scorer Bradley Beal. Washington remained 2 1/2 games behind Detroit for eighth place in the Eastern Conference after losing its fourth straight game - a 114-93 decision in Utah on Friday.

”We didn’t come out with any sense of urgency (Friday),“ Wizards coach Randy Wittman told reporters. ”I don’t know how we can do that with 18 games left. ...“ Denver is 4-2 on its seven-game homestand after a 116-98 victory over Phoenix on Thursday gave it a season high-tying three straight wins. The Nuggets, though, remain a long shot to climb into playoff position in the Western Conference as they are six games behind Houston and Dallas, who are tied for the final two spots. ”Our players are doing a much better job of protecting their home court,” coach Michael Malone told reporters Thursday after Denver won for the fourth time in five games at the Pepsi Center. “That’s what happens when you defend, value the ball, share the ball.”

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (30-34): Beal (17.8 points per game) missed the last two contests because of a sprained pelvis and rejoined the team in Utah. “He couldn’t have played (Friday) probably, but it just depends on what kind of step he takes (Saturday),‘’ Wittman told reporters. ”Every day he’s gotten better so we brought him out to see if the opportunity presents itself, so we just have to see.” Leading scorer John Wall recorded 24 points and nine assists Friday - narrowly missing his third consecutive double-double - and averaged 22.6 points and 8.3 assists over his last eight games.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (27-38): Rookie point guard Emmanuel Mudiay (12.1 points, 5.8 assists per game) scored a career-high 30 points Thursday and is averaging 21.5 points over his last five contests. “I just tried to stay aggressive,‘’ the 20-year-old Congo native told reporters. ”... Coach had confidence in me. He’s been telling me to stay aggressive, so that’s what I did.‘’ Gary Harris averaged 16.3 points over his last seven games to raise his average to 11.1.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Denver has averaged 112.5 points in its last six games since leading scorer Danilo Gallinari went down with an ankle injury - nearly 11 above its season average.

2. Washington G Otto Porter Jr. (11.3 points) hasn’t scored in double figures in five straight games.

3. The Nuggets prevailed 117-113 on Jan. 28 with the help of Mudiay’s 20 points and the defense of Harris, who helped hold Wall to 17 points and 5-for-17 shooting.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 102, Wizards 101